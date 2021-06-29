Enrique, the first hurricane of the 2021 Pacific tropical season, continues to churn just offshore of Mexico. It currently has 70 mph winds, which means it has decreased in intensity to a strong Tropical Storm. At it's peak Enrique had maximum sustained winds up to 90 mph, which was a strong Category 1 Hurricane.Additional slow weakening should occur as Enrique moves toward the Baja California peninsula late next week. Enrique will encounter cooler waters as it moves north, leading to it's weakening trend.Rough surf, storm surge, and deadly flooding rain is expected to impact the coastal regions of Western Mexico due to Enrique's proximity. Tropical storm warnings have been posted in Mexico from the state of Jalisco to the state of Michoacan. The heavy rain is falling in an area that was impacted by Dolores last weekend. Flash flooding and mudslides will be possible.Enrique is the 5th named storm of the 2021 season in the Eastern Pacific. Felicia is the next name on the list.