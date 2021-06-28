Earth Changes
ANOTHER powerful tornado touches down in Belgium, this time near Luxembourg border

Sun, 27 Jun 2021 21:06 UTC
In the hamlet of Bernistap in Houffalize, the square farmhouse-castle, well-known in the region, paid the price. Its roofs did not withstand the strong winds. Help intervened and the inhabitants were relocated with relatives. There were no injuries, the damage being concentrated in the same area.
"It's a beautiful heritage but there is nothing left. Everything is gone: the roofs, the walls are unstable, the house is uninhabitable", Josette Deville, first alderman, told us. Before adding: "You can't imagine it, but when you see it on the spot, it's very moving. It's an old farm, which is listed. It's worse than a bombardment."
She explains that an important momentum of solidarity has been put in place. In the town cemetery, significant damage was caused to part of the graves.
Another piece of roof was torn off at Buret, still in Houffalize. Trees and tiles also fell on the side of Cetturu and Tavigny. In Namur,
the firefighters intervened on the side of Ohey and Andenne for mudslides and flooded cellars.
On the Liège side, lightning triggered a fire behind a house on rue d'Othée in Ans. In Flanders, it was mainly the firefighters of East Limburg who were called upon mainly for floods.
The number 1722 for non-emergency interventions is always activated.
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creeds into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics.
Wouldn't it be nice to have a media where someone had the balls to ask him his current thoughts on WTC7? Oh well. Limited disinformationalist....
Good idea. Meanwhile, the biowarfare industry is simply bursting with career opportunities.
If doctors and researchers have been subjected to sub rosa whispering campaigns for such, it surely strengthens the fact that such has happened to...
Easy how to know lies. They all lie.
Could be just predictive too where "the left" who supposedly hatched this plan get chopped to pieces. The sheer absurdity of their lies and...
