Thunderstorms and hail hit the country this Sunday evening. The thunderstorms were intense but quite localized. A mini-tornado in particular blew a farm apart in the province of Luxembourg.In the hamlet of Bernistap in Houffalize, the square farmhouse-castle, well-known in the region, paid the price. Its roofs did not withstand the strong winds. Help intervened and the inhabitants were relocated with relatives. There were no injuries, the damage being concentrated in the same area."It's a beautiful heritage but there is nothing left. Everything is gone: the roofs, the walls are unstable, the house is uninhabitable", Josette Deville, first alderman, told us. Before adding: "You can't imagine it, but when you see it on the spot, it's very moving. It's an old farm, which is listed.."She explains that an important momentum of solidarity has been put in place. In the town cemetery, significant damage was caused to part of the graves.Another piece of roof was torn off at Buret, still in Houffalize. Trees and tiles also fell on the side of Cetturu and Tavigny. In Namur,the firefighters intervened on the side of Ohey and Andenne for mudslides and flooded cellars.On the Liège side, lightning triggered a fire behind a house on rue d'Othée in Ans. In Flanders, it was mainly the firefighters of East Limburg who were called upon mainly for floods.The number 1722 for non-emergency interventions is always activated.