Over 2,500 people have evacuated their homes in response to rising river levels in Amur Oblast in the Far East Region of Russia.As of 28 June, 764 homes were flooded across 8 municipalities of Amur Oblast, according to the Emergency Ministry, EMERCOM. in addition, over 1,800 yards and gardens were also flooded.Roads have been completely blocked to transport in 12 locations across Magdagachinsky, Shimanovsky, Blagoveshchensky and Svobodnensky Districts. Eight bridges have also been damaged. As a result, eleven communities are isolated.The city of Blagoveshchensk, the administrative centre of the region with a population of over 200,000, is among the areas affected. As of 28 June, the Amur River in the city stood at 8.65 metres, where the danger mark is 8 metres.At Poyarkovo in Mikhaylovsky District the Amur reached 7.49 metres on 28 June and was expected to rise to 7.56 metres over the coming days. Danger mark here is 7.5 metres.