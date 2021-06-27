A tornado touches down in Czechia
A tornado touches down in Czechia, June 24, 2021; aftermath in the village of Lužice
Agricultural prices continue upward with no signs of slowing, even periphery crops like sunflower are nearing double pricing. More volcanic eruptions adding more particulates into the atmosphere and the strongest tornado ever recorded in the Czech Republic. To feed our world moving forward will be against all odds.


