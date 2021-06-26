waterspout
Natural phenomena such as tornadoes were caught on camera by residents above Tamanroya Market, Tamalatea District, Jeneponto Regency. A black cloud was seen, then a white cloud snaked out on Friday, June 25, 2021.

This event can be called a water spout (a phenomenon that is almost the same as a tornado, the only difference being where it occurs is in the waters).


(Translated by Google)