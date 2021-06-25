Society's Child
One in ten Australians in Victoria 'seriously considered suicide' during lockdown, 12% used substance abuse to cope - survey
RT
Fri, 25 Jun 2021 20:39 UTC
In its latest issue, the Journal of Psychiatric Researchreported that one in ten of over a thousand Victorians surveyed "reported having seriously considered suicide in the prior 30 days" when the poll was taken in September 2020.
Furthermore, one in five Victorians experienced suicidal thoughts during lockdown, while one-third said they suffered "anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms."
Shockingly, the survey also revealed that 12.3% of Victorians had "started or increased substance use to cope with the pandemic," while over 20% had experienced insomnia during lockdown.
Mark Czeisler, the author of the report, told ABC News that the survey results showed "concerningly high levels of adverse mental and behavioural health symptoms" and that it was important for those people suffering mental health problems to realize they were not alone.
Victoria has experienced some of Australia's toughest and longest lockdowns due to it being the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.
Victoria has recorded over 20,000 of Australia's total 30,000 coronavirus cases, and 820 of the country's 910 deaths - far more than the next-highest states of New South Wales (5,695 cases), Queensland (1,679) and Western Australia (1,021).
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Victoria police have been criticized for their heavy-handed approach to dealing with suspected coronavirus restriction-breakers, with several videos of alleged brutality going viral online. Anti-lockdown protests have also been held in the state.
This week, it was revealed that recent spikes of children in England being prescribed antidepressants had coincided with Covid-19 lockdowns, when they were kept inside and away from school, friends and extended family.
Comment: Anyone still think our governments look out for the people's best interest?
Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. I am sure that the power of vested interests is vastly exaggerated compared to the gradual encroachment of ideas. Not, indeed, immediately, but after a certain interval; for in the field of economic and political philosophy there are not many who are influenced by new theories after they are 25 or 30 years of age, so that the ideas which civil servants and politicians and even agitators apply to current events are not likely to be the newest. But, soon or late, it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil.
A common ILI is going to do what ILI's do, kill the very weak and the strong survive and become stronger. The only "intervention" needed in...
It's a distraction, more theatre. It's not even CCTV. The camera moves around, someone is holding it. A set up, probably to make it look like...
Last summer it was killer bees, this summer aliens. As far as I'm concerned, the govenments missed the best before date on alien/ufo disclosure a...
It's not pandemic that makes me think of "seriously considering suicide",it's the government and their "do-gooders" with the dictator like...
I keep saying that Russia is telling Team FUKUSraHell, 'We've been kind too long. Your denial of reality is going to bite you in the ass unless...
Too little, too late. The medical profession has proven to me that the majority of em are quacks. They had to do a poll to know this? Yeah right.