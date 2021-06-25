Snow has fallen late in the season in the Pyrenees, with snowfall reported from 2,700 metres altitude near the Pic du Midi, yesterday (June 23).
The Météo Pyrénées webcam on the famous peak - at 2,800 metres altitude - captured poor weather and considerable snowfall yesterday.
It is the latest in 'extreme' weather in France - following heatwaves, storms, flash floods and tornados across the country in recent days.
Pour le plaisir #neige #pyrenees 23 juin 📷 @PicduMidi pic.twitter.com/Opqmoa9Jl6— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) June 23, 2021
Comment: Other recent extreme weather events in the same country include: