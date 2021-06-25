Industry experts are warning that food shortages are "inevitable" in the UK as crops rot without reaching retail. Imports of beef from the EU are to be cut 85% under Brexit, leaving Brits asking "Where's the beef?" and seeing absurdly high prices. What's more -- the mainstream media is acknowledging the food shortages ahead, which means we are truly entering the "Problem/Reaction" stage of the dialectic intended to herd people into accepting the "Solution" of the fake food from the technocrats. The UK may be ahead of the curve here, but this is going global -- watch this video to find out why.