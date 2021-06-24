© Getty Images



"Due to direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of public meetings, and the general divisiveness this is creating in our community, we will not be doing the Pledge of Allegiance during town of Silverton board of trustee meetings."

The mayor of a remote Colorado town sparked outrage after he nixed the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance from public meetings.Fuhrman, who didn't elaborate on the nature of the threats, said he was suspending recitation of the pledge "until such time that we can discuss this at a board retreat or workshop."But Fuhrman waved off her concerns, saying, "If you'd like to find somewhere in the code that does not permit me to do this, I welcome that discussion at our next meeting."Later, during the public comments section of the meeting, one attendee openly defied the mayor and stated that she wanted to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.