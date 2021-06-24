Two Khmer Muslims were killed by a lightning strike while they were hunting by a lake. The incident happened at 2 p.m. on June 22 at the Sangke Som Dam in Po Tapang village, Svay Proteal commune, Saang district, Kandal province.The Saang district police released the identity of the two victims. One of them is Mat Nansa, male, 28-years-old and the other is Sen Mael, male, 16-years-old. The two men are fishermen and are from Baren Krom village, Svay Proteal commune, Saang district, Kandal province.On June 22, at 1 p.m. the father-in-law and father of the deceased, 53-year-old Man Sen, accompanied the two men to check traps that were laid out near the lake. Then it started to rain hard causing the three to seek shelter under two separate trees. Suddenly, lightning struck the tree that the two victims were under and the two men, killing them. Sen, the older man, was fortunately not harmed due to him being quite a distance away from the scene.After examinations by the authorities, the bodies were returned to the family for funerary rites.