The forest department of Uttarakhand has swung into action after a 38-year-old man was attacked and killed by a leopard in Pauri district on Tuesday.The incident occurred in Mala Bhainsoda village when one Dinesh Chandra had gone to relieve himself in the forest on Tuesday morning. When he didn't return for a long time, his family members started a search operation. Barely a few metres away from his home, Chandra's body was spotted in the bushes in a mutilated form.Villagers have demanded the leopard be tagged and terminated.