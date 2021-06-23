Stock image of leopard
© Getty
The forest department of Uttarakhand has swung into action after a 38-year-old man was attacked and killed by a leopard in Pauri district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Mala Bhainsoda village when one Dinesh Chandra had gone to relieve himself in the forest on Tuesday morning. When he didn't return for a long time, his family members started a search operation. Barely a few metres away from his home, Chandra's body was spotted in the bushes in a mutilated form.

The incident has shaken the Pauri district administration as it is the second human death within a fortnight due to leopard attack. Earlier on June 10, a 55-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the western Ameli forest range of Dabra village.

Villagers have demanded the leopard be tagged and terminated.