At least two persons were critically injured after being attacked by a bear in a forest near Brahmania village under Kamakshyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday.The injured have been identified as Dharmananda Nayak and Pabitra Nayak of the village.Reportedly, the incident occurred while the duo had gone to the forest today morning in search of mushrooms. Meanwhile, they were attacked by the animal.Later, locals rescued and rushed the injured persons to Kamakshyanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital in a 108-ambulance. They were then shifted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as their condition deteriorated.