Earth Changes
Strong shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Khaleej Times
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 18:20 UTC
The quake, which struck at 1705 GMT Sunday, had an epicentre located 938 kilometers northeast of Ngunguru, on New Zealand's North Island, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or a tsunami. The tiny Kermadec Islands are mostly uninhabited.
Source: AFP
Reader Comments
Latest News
- At least 18 dead, 21 missing after floods and landslides in 26 districts of Nepal (UPDATE)
- What does Ibrahim Raisi's victory as President of Iran mean to the US and Iran's allies?
- Truck runs over two people, killing one, at Florida Pride parade, police rule a 'tragic accident'
- Strong shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
- Antifa thugs attack pedestrians, shut down streets outside Denver conservative conference
- Woke British law association's 'guide for use of pronouns' met with storm of social media scorn
- Facebook agrees to clarify what it considers satire after reprimand for flagging meme as hate speech
- A new crack appears in Fauci's COVID-19 origins coverup story
- Tropical Storm Claudette triggers floods in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama - up to a foot of rain overnight
- Severe flooding in Transbaikalia, Russia - up to 8 feet deep
- Roads closed, homes evacuated after floods in Gisborne, New Zealand - up to 7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Rampaging bear in Japan injures 4 before being fatally shot
- At least 3 injured & evacuation ordered after blasts rock Serbian ammunition factory for 2nd time in a MONTH
- Biden administration takes steps to make sex-change surgery available as a healthcare benefit for military veterans
- Charges dismissed against trucker who drove into George Floyd protest
- Food shortages now 'inevitable' due to labour crisis, industry warns
- They looted businesses during Black Lives Matter riots. Their charges were dropped and storeowners aren't happy
- Ted Cruz: Critical Race Theory 'is every bit as racist as the klansmen in white sheets'
- Antarctica is suffering a near-record breaking winter - 10C colder than usual
- Best of the Web: An essential journey: My experience of international travel in Covid times
- What does Ibrahim Raisi's victory as President of Iran mean to the US and Iran's allies?
- Ted Cruz: Critical Race Theory 'is every bit as racist as the klansmen in white sheets'
- There is More to BlackRock Than You Might Imagine
- Illinois governor signs law expanding curbside voting, permanent vote by mail
- Report says US to withdraw Patriot systems from Middle East, repair them for eventual use against China
- Biden and Trudeau agree to extend US-Canada border restrictions; American lawmakers slam move as 'bulls**t'
- Khamenei hails Iran vote after presidential race called for hard-liner Raisi, videos
- Iran, ready to send envoy to Saudi Arabia 'tomorrow', awaits signal from Riyadh
- Justice Department argues Arkansas and West Virginia transgender restrictions are unconstitutional
- A Brief History of Hopium
- Obama-era ethics chief sends blistering message about Biden's hiring practices
- Supreme Court surprises: Justices break ideological lines in key ObamaCare, religious liberty decisions
- Matt Gaetz just shared threatening texts from REPORTERS
- 'Serial failure': Former head of UK's disastrous 'Test and Trace' programme draws ire after seeking top NHS post
- Media hushes up report suggesting FBI involvement in Capitol riot, as WH turns anti-terrorism efforts on US people
- GOP lawmakers, led by ex-White House doctor, ask Biden to take cognitive test
- The great deception
- Netanyahu 'illegally' shredded documents on the eve of Bennett takeover
- French prosecutors seek 6-month prison term for ex-President Sarkozy in campaign finance trial
- To be eligible for prisoner swap with US, Washington would have to confirm Navalny works for American intelligence, says Kremlin
- Truck runs over two people, killing one, at Florida Pride parade, police rule a 'tragic accident'
- Antifa thugs attack pedestrians, shut down streets outside Denver conservative conference
- Woke British law association's 'guide for use of pronouns' met with storm of social media scorn
- Facebook agrees to clarify what it considers satire after reprimand for flagging meme as hate speech
- A new crack appears in Fauci's COVID-19 origins coverup story
- At least 3 injured & evacuation ordered after blasts rock Serbian ammunition factory for 2nd time in a MONTH
- Biden administration takes steps to make sex-change surgery available as a healthcare benefit for military veterans
- Charges dismissed against trucker who drove into George Floyd protest
- Food shortages now 'inevitable' due to labour crisis, industry warns
- They looted businesses during Black Lives Matter riots. Their charges were dropped and storeowners aren't happy
- Best of the Web: An essential journey: My experience of international travel in Covid times
- COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging
- Shocking video shows masked gunman opening fire on NYC sidewalk
- Chicago alderman says gangs are responsible for Chicago problems, not racism, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed
- Warsaw gay pride parade back after backlash & pandemic, Warsaw mayor leads march
- China to issue 20b yuan to farmers due to commodity price spike, financial institutions sacrifice earnings to shore up economy
- Homeless man throws water bottle at California Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Israel-Palestine: How Germany's remembrance culture ignores today's war crimes
- Massachusetts school committee allows real-time crime center to monitor students live
- AOC's aunt says blame Puerto Rico pols, not Trump, for 'abuela' misery: report
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Hubble Space Telescope stops working, attempts to restart fail, still down days later - NASA
- Mysterious object blotted out a giant star for 200 days
- Half the trees in two new English woodlands planted by jays - study
- New giant rhino fossil may be one of the largest land mammals ever found
- Icebergs drifting from Canada to Southern Florida during last Ice Age left deep scours on ocean floor - new study
- Study shows antidepressants that contaminate aquatic environment increase risky behavior in crayfish
- Boundary between the heliosphere and interstellar space mapped for the first time
- New form of silicon developed by scientist
- BREST Fast Neutron Reactor: Russia offers a new nuclear paradigm for sustainable development
- Google has mapped a piece of human brain in the most detail ever
- The mysterious origin of the northern lights has been proven
- Astronomers find blinking giant star near heart of Milky Way
- Bright Nova in Hercules
- White dwarf measured before it exploded as a Supernova
- Cleveland Clinic-led study identifies how COVID-19 linked to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment
- Supermassive black holes affect the universe beyond the bounds of their own galaxies
- Best of the Web: Stunning photos show solar eclipse as a 'ring of fire' over Canada and US Northeast
- Solar Cycle 25: Is a Termination Event imminent?
- Piece of mind? Man incapable of feeling fear after having part of his BRAIN surgically removed
- New Comet C/2021 K2 (MASTER)
- At least 18 dead, 21 missing after floods and landslides in 26 districts of Nepal (UPDATE)
- Strong shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
- Tropical Storm Claudette triggers floods in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama - up to a foot of rain overnight
- Severe flooding in Transbaikalia, Russia - up to 8 feet deep
- Roads closed, homes evacuated after floods in Gisborne, New Zealand - up to 7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Rampaging bear in Japan injures 4 before being fatally shot
- Antarctica is suffering a near-record breaking winter - 10C colder than usual
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Extremes in both hemispheres (how will crops respond?)
- Rare 'night shining' clouds put on a dazzling display across Calgary, Alberta
- Kolkata in India waterlogged due to overnight heavy rains - up to 7 inches falls
- Night shining 'noctilucent' clouds make mesmerizing appearance over Seattle, Washington
- Skier in Washington captures incredible sun dog
- Large hail falls on Novoaltaisk, Russia
- Signs and Portents: Mutant calf born with two heads in Uttar Pradesh, India
- 2 dead in landslide during incessant rainfall in West Bengal, India
- Flood hits Puyang, China
- 4 children from the same family buried alive in landslide triggered by heavy rain in Mizoram, India
- Two women killed in landslide in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Torrential flood hits Yalta, Russia
- Waterspout filmed of East Java, Indonesia
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- A group of parents sent their kids' face masks to a lab for analysis - here's what they found
- Large BCG trials underway after indications that century-old TB vaccine offers an immune boost against Covid-19
- New drug cuts deaths among patients with no Covid antibodies
- Astra's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in study
- South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria - reports
- Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine all along: New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Big Revelations in the Fauci Emails
- Rosemary Frei: HIV Now Sets the Pace in the Bogus-vaxx Race
- Gambling with the lives of children to protect adults
- The killer in the bloodstream: the "spike protein"
- Rare motor neurone disease linked to frequent 'vigorous exercise' according to UK study
- Best of the Web: As drug makers set sights on vaccinating 5-year-olds, latest VAERS data show number of injuries, deaths continues to climb
- Covid distancing may have weakened children's immune system, experts say
- Third member of prestigious FDA panel resigns over approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
- Pfizer lowers COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger kids in clinical trial
- COVID-19: Around 8 in 10 UK adults have COVID antibodies, ONS says
- Gangrene, gastric problems, and hearing loss reported in delta variant of coronavirus from India, may carry higher risk of hospitalization
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Germany under the Corona regime: The return of Nazism?
- Dave Asprey interviews Dr. Valdeane Brown on neurofeedback technology
- Covid deaths plunge after Mexico City introduces ivermectin, hospitalizations down 76%
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
Quote of the Day
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
Recent Comments
Blaylock On Vaccines: What You Need To Know For Informed Consent Prior to taking any unapproved drug, you have the right to receive a broad and...
Before he got murdered by Team FUKUSraHell, about General Qassem Soleimani, I said, (here, as I recall) something 'That's one bad MF. I wouldn't...
You can bet your bottom buck the "events will continue."
Hmm. 🤔 The white pickup truck — carrying a rainbow-colored Pride flag — was lined up with other floats when the driver hit the gas and ran over...
IF anyone wishes to watch live surfing at KS's surf park's incredible waves, go here. [Link] KS about his first wave: [Link] The finals are coming...