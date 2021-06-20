In some places, the floodplain is flooded up to 249 cm deep!

All television channels have repeatedly shown footage of the flooded cities of the Crimean Peninsula, but for some reason there is very little information about floods in the Trans-Baikal Territory?The emergency mode was introduced in Gazimuro-Zavodsky, Mogochinsky, Nerchinsky, Petrovsk-Zabaikalsky, Sretensky, Chernyshevsky and Shelopuginsky districts. In the Nerchinsk region, six villages were cut off from the regional center because of the bridge destroyed by the flood. In the city of Baley, another bridge over the Unda River was closed due to damage. In some settlements, residents were evacuated from flooded houses.The water level on the rivers of Transbaikalia will continue to grow, and in the next two days, the depth of flooding of the floodplains will increase.So, only on June 19, according to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, the rise in water ranged from 2 to 76 cm. And the most intense rise in the water level - 131-322 cm - was noted on the Chara, Mogocha, Argun, Shilka and Amur rivers.(Translated by Google)