Another spell of torrential rain has caused flooding in New Zealand, closing roads and promoting evacuations on the East Coast of North Island. Severe flooding last month caused widespread damage in the South Island region of Canterbury.Gisborne Civil Defence said that serious flooding in Tokomaru Bay has forced some families to self-evacuate. The State Highway SH35 north and south of Tokomaru Bay is closed. Gisborne District Council saidLocal media said flooding has damaged a bridge and roads in Waipiro Bay, isolating around 15 houses.Flooding was also reported along the Wharekahika River. Civil Defence said some families have self-evacuated and teams were working with those families along with Police and Fire and Emergency.As of 20 June Civil Defence said flood waters were receding, but conditions remain extremely dangerous and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.