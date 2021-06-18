© Quique García/EPAStephen Burgen in Barcelona



Rents in Spain have risen by about 45% since 2015 while wages have only gone up 3.4% in the same period.

Ada Colau, the Barcelona mayor, has called for a rethink on evictions after official statistics revealed thatDuring the last three months of 2020, when the country was in the grip of the second wave of Covid-19, 11,202 evictions were carried out in Spain."We want the courts to revise the criteria that do or do not apply under the current moratorium," Colau, a former housing activist, said after news emerged of another in a series of eviction-related suicides.The victim, a 60-year-old immigrant from Ecuador, threw himself from his balcony after learning he was to be evicted for non-payment of rent. Despite having been unemployed for two years and reliant on food banks to survive, he did not meet the criteria for exemption on grounds of vulnerability set out under the moratorium, which expires on 9 August.The UK introduced a similar moratorium under which from August 2020 to May 2021 landlords had to give tenants at least six months' notice of eviction.According to the statistics,According to the anti-eviction campaign People Affected by Mortgages, in which Colau was an activist before becoming mayor, there have been more than 1m evictions in Spain since 2008.A 2017 report published by the Abbé Pierre Foundation, which helps to house disadvantaged people, found that theContrary to landlords' claims that rent controls would lead to fewer properties being made available, the tenants' union says the number of rental contracts signed in areas with rent controls has risen by 11% compared with last year while rents have fallen by an average of nearly 5%.