Severe hailstorm hits Madrid, Spain
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 19:59 UTC
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 19:59 UTC
- Between the lines of the Biden-Putin summit
- Flashback: Unthinkable Thoughts - '....powerful people and organizations have engineered this pandemic with deadly intent'
- How to defend free speech
- After Geneva summit, Biden shows his preference for fantasy narratives extends beyond the US to Russia as well
- House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
- On point: Vladimir Putin accuses US of 'persecuting political opinions' for arresting MAGA protesters
- Biden snaps at CNN reporter's unscripted question during news conference after Putin meeting
- Outrageous: Wells Fargo confiscates, blacklists GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke's bank account
- Best of the Web: Putin-Biden meeting was step towards de-escalating tensions, but once again the US chose to hypocritically exploit 'human rights'
- Russia's ability to maneuver outside US dollar gives it 'incredible freedom' - Max Keiser
- Biden admin proposes Americans snitch on family and friends who are potential 'domestic terrorists'
- 'Sausage wars': UK PM warns EU it will unilaterally change Brexit terms unless transition extension granted over N. Ireland
- The real B3W-NATO agenda
- China refutes US claims of radiation leak at Taishan nuclear plant
- 28 Chinese air force aircraft amass near Taiwan as US Navy carrier enters South China Sea region
- Outcry as Saudi Arabia executes young Shia man for 'rebellion'
- New Israeli government bombs Gaza
- Who let Capitol protesters into the building on January 6?
- The decline of Western power
- Hunter Biden invested millions in Chinese nuclear plant operator that vented dangerous buildup of gasses
- Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team resigns after officer indicted for breaking up Antifa riot
- Texas Governor Abbott signs anti-critical race theory bill
- Georgia audit documents expose significant election failures in state's largest county
- DeSantis pardons Floridians facing penalties for breaking local coronavirus restrictions
- Unrecognized Donbass republic claims 'irrefutable evidence' that Belarusian 'activist' Protasevich fought for neo-Nazi battalion
- Trump says Biden-Putin summit 'good day for Russia': 'We didn't get anything'
- Pathetic psychoanalyst desperate to boost his woke points: 'Whiteness' is a 'parasitic' condition with no 'permanent cure'
- Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake
- China disease expert says COVID-19 origins probe should shift to U.S.
- UK union boss: Many care workers would rather quit than be forced to take Covid vaccine
- Mao's Cultural Revolution has arrived in America
- New York lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions after reaching experimental shot goal
- The super-woke self-police: Waitrose Market virtue signals by removing 'racist' kaffir leaves from its spice shelf following a total of ZERO complaints
- Lawsuit filed over Indiana's enhanced unemployment withdrawal
- India strips Twitter of legal immunity for '3rd party content' amid row over new regulation - reports
- Canada: May inflation accelerates at fastest pace in a decade
- A Western-backed war couldn't destroy Syria, now sanctions are starving its people
- Ex-CDC chief Robert Redfield explains belief COVID came from China lab
- Moscow city orders compulsory COVID-19 shots for 2 million workers
- Perspex screens should be scrapped over fears they increase Covid transmission, restrict airflow, UK government told
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- Icebergs drifting from Canada to Southern Florida during last Ice Age left deep scours on ocean floor - new study
- Study shows antidepressants that contaminate aquatic environment increase risky behavior in crayfish
- Boundary between the heliosphere and interstellar space mapped for the first time
- New form of silicon developed by scientist
- BREST Fast Neutron Reactor: Russia offers a new nuclear paradigm for sustainable development
- Google has mapped a piece of human brain in the most detail ever
- The mysterious origin of the northern lights has been proven
- Astronomers find blinking giant star near heart of Milky Way
- Bright Nova in Hercules
- White dwarf measured before it exploded as a Supernova
- Cleveland Clinic-led study identifies how COVID-19 linked to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment
- Supermassive black holes affect the universe beyond the bounds of their own galaxies
- Best of the Web: Stunning photos show solar eclipse as a 'ring of fire' over Canada and US Northeast
- Solar Cycle 25: Is a Termination Event imminent?
- Piece of mind? Man incapable of feeling fear after having part of his BRAIN surgically removed
- New Comet C/2021 K2 (MASTER)
- Hundreds of extragalactic fast radio bursts detected by single telescope in Canada
- 'Weird' exoplanet TOI-1231 b has 'unknown' atmosphere, might aid in hunt for alien life
- First evidence of cell membrane molecules in space
- Light activated molecule shifts circadian clock in cells
- River in Crimea's Kerch overflows banks flooding city center after heavy rain
- Severe hailstorm hits Madrid, Spain
- Waterspout filmed in Antalya, Turkey
- Floods in Oaxaca, Mexico after 440mm (17 inches) of rain in 2 days
- Wrong place, wrong time: Snowy owl sticks around for summer in Wells, Maine
- Severe hailstorm slams Krasnodar, Russia
- At least 5 dead, 19 missing after floods and landslides in 26 districts of Nepal
- Lightning kills father and son returning from work in Oaxaca, Mexico
- 'Ferocious' storm destroys large patches of forest in central Victoria, Australia
- Shallow M6.1 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Moluccas islands
- 'Apocalyptic': Waves of spider webs blanket Australia after floods
- Laos suffers widespread flooding in wake of tropical storm Koguma
- Mudflows and rockfalls hit Dagestan, Russia after heavy rainfall
- Rare Egyptian vulture is spotted on the Isles of Scilly, UK - first time in 150 years
- Sharks bite 12-year-old boy, 71-year-old man in Volusia County, Florida
- Bhutan and Nepal - Flash floods leave at least 10 dead, many missing
- Unseasonal hailstorms continue to inflict massive crop losses in Jammu
- Heavy rain causes flash floods in Istanbul, Turkey
- Rare tornadoes spotted over water in the Strait of Georgia, British Columbia for second day in a row
- 'Unforgettable' waterspout spotted off coast of Philippines
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- New drug cuts deaths among patients with no Covid antibodies
- Astra's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in study
- South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria - reports
- Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine all along: New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Big Revelations in the Fauci Emails
- Rosemary Frei: HIV Now Sets the Pace in the Bogus-vaxx Race
- Gambling with the lives of children to protect adults
- The killer in the bloodstream: the "spike protein"
- Rare motor neurone disease linked to frequent 'vigorous exercise' according to UK study
- Best of the Web: As drug makers set sights on vaccinating 5-year-olds, latest VAERS data show number of injuries, deaths continues to climb
- Covid distancing may have weakened children's immune system, experts say
- Third member of prestigious FDA panel resigns over approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
- Pfizer lowers COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger kids in clinical trial
- COVID-19: Around 8 in 10 UK adults have COVID antibodies, ONS says
- Gangrene, gastric problems, and hearing loss reported in delta variant of coronavirus from India, may carry higher risk of hospitalization
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Germany under the Corona regime: The return of Nazism?
- Dave Asprey interviews Dr. Valdeane Brown on neurofeedback technology
- Covid deaths plunge after Mexico City introduces ivermectin, hospitalizations down 76%
- New outbreak of mysterious & deadly brain disease that has Canadian health officials baffled
- Epidemiologists say CDC exaggerated outdoor covid risks
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
Assassination is the extreme form of censorship.
- George Bernard Shaw
