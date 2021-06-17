Earth Changes
Floods in Oaxaca, Mexico after 440mm (17 inches) of rain in 2 days
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 19:13 UTC
Mexico's National Meteorological Service reported that over 440 mm of rain fell in Jacatepec, Oaxaca in a 48 hour period to 16 June 2021.
State Civil Protection said several rivers have broken their banks, including the Mala river in the municipality of San Juan Guichicovi, and the Los Perros river in the city of Ixtepec. Levels of the the Los Perros river jumped over 3 metres in the space of a few hours, reaching 6.8 metres on 16 June, well above the danger mark of 3.5 metres. At least 50 families have evacuated their homes as a result.
Landslide and flooding has blocked numerous roads in the state. Local media reported that as many as 30 communities were cut off in different areas of the state.
Heavy rain also reported in other areas of southern Mexico, including in Garro, Veracruz state, which saw 273.5 mm of rain in 24 hours to 16 June.
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
Assassination is the extreme form of censorship.
- George Bernard Shaw
Enter "green", "inclusive" Build Back Better World (B3W), billed as the Western "alternative" to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). B3W respects...
It would be interesting to speak with Vladimir Putin and get his honest opinion of Joe Biden's mental state.
France, Italy, Seattle Washington all showed the COVID/SARS virus in water samples taken in early and mid 2019, long before the Wuhan crisis....
and Atlas Shrugged. This is not the U.S.A. I grew up near/in. So very sad to read stuff like this.
I belong to the race of white, unvaccinated, politically incorrect critical thinkers...we will need our own country now.