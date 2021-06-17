Flooding along the Mala River in San Juan Guichicovi Oaxaca Mexico June 2021.
© Civil Protection Oaxaca
Heavy rainfall brought by an area of low pressure has caused flooding and landslides in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico. Thunderstorms and lightning were also reported and 2 people died in lightning strikes in Ocotlán de Morelos municipality.

Mexico's National Meteorological Service reported that over 440 mm of rain fell in Jacatepec, Oaxaca in a 48 hour period to 16 June 2021.

State Civil Protection said several rivers have broken their banks, including the Mala river in the municipality of San Juan Guichicovi, and the Los Perros river in the city of Ixtepec. Levels of the the Los Perros river jumped over 3 metres in the space of a few hours, reaching 6.8 metres on 16 June, well above the danger mark of 3.5 metres. At least 50 families have evacuated their homes as a result.




Landslide and flooding has blocked numerous roads in the state. Local media reported that as many as 30 communities were cut off in different areas of the state.

Heavy rain also reported in other areas of southern Mexico, including in Garro, Veracruz state, which saw 273.5 mm of rain in 24 hours to 16 June.