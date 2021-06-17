hail
On Wednesday evening, the strongest hail took place in several municipalities of the Krasnodar Territory. A particularly powerful blow of the elements was recorded in the Pavlovsky district, where hailstones of the size and weight of almost cobblestones fell on some settlements.

As the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Kuban told, in the operational duty shift of the department's central control center, the EDDS of the Pavlovsky district received information that a thunderstorm front in the form of rain and hail (about 50 millimeters) passed in the village of Novoplastunovskaya (from 18.10 to 18.40 ). As a result of the disaster, the roofs and glazing of private households (including two social facilities - a school and a kindergarten) were damaged.


The operational group of the Pavlovsk fire and rescue garrison of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is already in the village. On June 17, with the onset of daylight, the work of interdepartmental groups will continue. The situation is under the control of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory.

"Operational groups are already working on the spot," Governor of the Kuban Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on his Instagram page . "He instructed his first deputy, Andrey Alekseenko, to personally monitor this work and report on the situation. It is important to assess the damage caused and help the victims to restore property as soon as possible. will not be left alone with their misfortune. "

