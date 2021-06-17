Earth Changes
Lightning kills father and son returning from work in Oaxaca, Mexico
Explica.co
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 10:15 UTC
Isaías López Ramírez, municipal president of San Nicolás Yaxe, Oaxaca, confirmed the incident that occurred last Monday night, in the jurisdiction of Ocotlán de Morelos, on the property owned by the victims.
Upon transcending this mishap, the authorities and relatives arrived at the scene, but could do nothing for the father and son, because they died instantly from the discharge of electricity.
Due to these facts, the Oaxaca General Prosecutor's Office initiated the corresponding investigation folder, while the State Coordination for Civil Protection (Cepco) recommended that the population that is outdoors not to protect themselves under trees or palm trees, and to stay away from towers. of communications, power lines, antennas or flag masts.
If you are at home, stay away from doors and windows, turn off the radio, as well as electrical appliances, avoid as much as possible opening water taps, washing or bathing at those times, and above all, keep calm.
RIVERS OF THE INDIGENOUS ZONE MIXE-ZAPOTECA OVERFLOW
On the other hand, Civil Protection reported that the rain continues in the eastern area of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, accompanied by moderate winds.
The rains are constant derived from Tropical Wave number 3, with risk of damage because most of the rivers and streams have already exceeded their critical scale.
The Los Perros river, in Santiago Ixtaltepec, has shown an increase in its levels; While in Juchitán de Zaragoza, in the section of the Chaparro bridge, this same tributary overflowed, in the lower part, affecting the Fifth and Ninth section of the urban area.
The agency is attentive to the behavior of the tributaries that pass through Ciudad Ixtepec, Ixtaltepec, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Santa María Xadani, likewise, it monitors 30 communities of the Mixe-Zapotec mountain range, through flooded and isolated roads.
In Ciudad Ixtepec, floods are reported in several neighborhoods and neighborhoods, personnel from the Municipal Police and Civil Protection set up a temporary shelter.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ex-CDC chief Robert Redfield explains belief COVID came from China lab
- Moscow city orders compulsory COVID-19 shots for 2 million workers
- Perspex screens should be scrapped over fears they increase Covid transmission, restrict airflow, UK government told
- Ex-government chief for UFO investigations: US considering extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Lightning kills father and son returning from work in Oaxaca, Mexico
- 'Sausage wars': UK PM warns EU it will unilaterally change Brexit terms unless transition extension granted over N. Ireland
- Hardcore regulations? Russian government could control access to porn under new proposals designed to protect underage children
- A glimpse inside the UK's "quarantine hotels"
- 'Ferocious' storm destroys large patches of forest in central Victoria, Australia
- France to drop mandatory mask-wearing outdoors Thursday, curfew on Sunday
- Shallow M6.1 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Moluccas islands
- The real B3W-NATO agenda
- China refutes US claims of radiation leak at Taishan nuclear plant
- 28 Chinese air force aircraft amass near Taiwan as US Navy carrier enters South China Sea region
- Spanish 'cannibal of Ventas' jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
- What virus? EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Calgary arrests another pastor for breaking health orders
- Outcry as Saudi Arabia executes young Shia man for 'rebellion'
- 'Apocalyptic': Waves of spider webs blanket Australia after floods
- 'Sausage wars': UK PM warns EU it will unilaterally change Brexit terms unless transition extension granted over N. Ireland
- The real B3W-NATO agenda
- China refutes US claims of radiation leak at Taishan nuclear plant
- 28 Chinese air force aircraft amass near Taiwan as US Navy carrier enters South China Sea region
- Outcry as Saudi Arabia executes young Shia man for 'rebellion'
- New Israeli government bombs Gaza
- Who let Capitol protesters into the building on January 6?
- The decline of Western power
- Hunter Biden invested millions in Chinese nuclear plant operator that vented dangerous buildup of gasses
- Tucker Carlson: Capitol riot is being weaponized to punish Biden's political enemies
- Irrelevant Killary: Questioning election results is doing Putin's work -- 'Very dangerous'
- German MP warns of rise in far-right extremists, says they're protesting "side-by-side" with opponents of lockdown
- Fox News reporter accuses network of 'muzzling' her & others, will release exposé of recordings with Project Veritas
- "Four more weeks to, er..." - The UK government's weakest excuse for a lockdown yet
- Biden denies Ukraine's claim that NATO 'confirmed' they can join
- Israel just got the most rightwing Prime Minister ever, and liberal Zionists celebrate
- The enduring false narrative about the PULSE Massacre shows the power of media propaganda
- Israel abandoned global arena under Netanyahu, says new foreign minister vowing to restore ties
- It's not us, it's you: Obama blames MSM and social media for Americans retreating to echo chambers
- Latest NATO summit showed that enabling never-ending US dominance is the REAL reason it exists
- Ex-CDC chief Robert Redfield explains belief COVID came from China lab
- Moscow city orders compulsory COVID-19 shots for 2 million workers
- Perspex screens should be scrapped over fears they increase Covid transmission, restrict airflow, UK government told
- Ex-government chief for UFO investigations: US considering extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Hardcore regulations? Russian government could control access to porn under new proposals designed to protect underage children
- A glimpse inside the UK's "quarantine hotels"
- France to drop mandatory mask-wearing outdoors Thursday, curfew on Sunday
- Spanish 'cannibal of Ventas' jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
- What virus? EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
- Calgary arrests another pastor for breaking health orders
- 'Green' energy isn't filling the gap: Depleted gas stocks force Europe to use more coal
- Dinesh D'Souza reveals how CRT distorts history, omits 'inconvenient facts' about Democrats
- One 'maverick' documents another—Jason Riley's biography of Thomas Sowell
- Russia complains to YouTube after US tech giant blocks MP's video accusing West of discriminating against Sputnik V Covid-19 jab
- Ohio detective: Black suspect's shooting spree that wounded 5 was motivated by race
- Manchester's top cop bans police from kneeling & wearing rainbow laces. No, not racism or homophobia - it's 'professionalism'
- Israeli bombs ignite pesticide stores, spew dangerous chemicals in Gaza
- Georgia reviewing ballot drop box forms in state's populous Fulton County
- Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda grovels to the woke Gestapo over 'colorism' following 'In the Heights' casting backlash
- Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon joins Tucker Carlson to discuss New York Times hit-piece
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Study shows antidepressants that contaminate aquatic environment increase risky behavior in crayfish
- Boundary between the heliosphere and interstellar space mapped for the first time
- New form of silicon developed by scientist
- BREST Fast Neutron Reactor: Russia offers a new nuclear paradigm for sustainable development
- Google has mapped a piece of human brain in the most detail ever
- The mysterious origin of the northern lights has been proven
- Astronomers find blinking giant star near heart of Milky Way
- Bright Nova in Hercules
- White dwarf measured before it exploded as a Supernova
- Cleveland Clinic-led study identifies how COVID-19 linked to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment
- Supermassive black holes affect the universe beyond the bounds of their own galaxies
- Best of the Web: Stunning photos show solar eclipse as a 'ring of fire' over Canada and US Northeast
- Solar Cycle 25: Is a Termination Event imminent?
- Piece of mind? Man incapable of feeling fear after having part of his BRAIN surgically removed
- New Comet C/2021 K2 (MASTER)
- Hundreds of extragalactic fast radio bursts detected by single telescope in Canada
- 'Weird' exoplanet TOI-1231 b has 'unknown' atmosphere, might aid in hunt for alien life
- First evidence of cell membrane molecules in space
- Light activated molecule shifts circadian clock in cells
- Scientists in Siberia resurrect 'new species' of ancient asexual microscopic animals frozen in Russian river for 24,000 years
- Lightning kills father and son returning from work in Oaxaca, Mexico
- 'Ferocious' storm destroys large patches of forest in central Victoria, Australia
- Shallow M6.1 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Moluccas islands
- 'Apocalyptic': Waves of spider webs blanket Australia after floods
- Laos suffers widespread flooding in wake of tropical storm Koguma
- Mudflows and rockfalls hit Dagestan, Russia after heavy rainfall
- Rare Egyptian vulture is spotted on the Isles of Scilly, UK - first time in 150 years
- Sharks bite 12-year-old boy, 71-year-old man in Volusia County, Florida
- Bhutan and Nepal - Flash floods leave at least 10 dead, many missing
- Unseasonal hailstorms continue to inflict massive crop losses in Jammu
- Heavy rain causes flash floods in Istanbul, Turkey
- Rare tornadoes spotted over water in the Strait of Georgia, British Columbia for second day in a row
- 'Unforgettable' waterspout spotted off coast of Philippines
- Record rain brings floods to Morgantown, West Virginia
- Heavy downpour causes flooding in Medellín, Colombia
- 'Rare, dangerous and deadly' heat wave tightens grip on western US, wildfire danger extreme
- Government in Guyana declares flood emergency
- 7-year-old boy mauled to death by 5 dogs in Marion County, South Carolina
- Deadly flash floods in Sololá Department, Guatemala - 3 people killed
- Rescues after damaging flash floods in La Rioja, Spain
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Astra's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in study
- South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria - reports
- Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine all along: New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Big Revelations in the Fauci Emails
- Rosemary Frei: HIV Now Sets the Pace in the Bogus-vaxx Race
- Gambling with the lives of children to protect adults
- The killer in the bloodstream: the "spike protein"
- Rare motor neurone disease linked to frequent 'vigorous exercise' according to UK study
- Best of the Web: As drug makers set sights on vaccinating 5-year-olds, latest VAERS data show number of injuries, deaths continues to climb
- Covid distancing may have weakened children's immune system, experts say
- Third member of prestigious FDA panel resigns over approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
- Pfizer lowers COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger kids in clinical trial
- COVID-19: Around 8 in 10 UK adults have COVID antibodies, ONS says
- Gangrene, gastric problems, and hearing loss reported in delta variant of coronavirus from India, may carry higher risk of hospitalization
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Germany under the Corona regime: The return of Nazism?
- Dave Asprey interviews Dr. Valdeane Brown on neurofeedback technology
- Covid deaths plunge after Mexico City introduces ivermectin, hospitalizations down 76%
- New outbreak of mysterious & deadly brain disease that has Canadian health officials baffled
- Epidemiologists say CDC exaggerated outdoor covid risks
- Dr. Farella of America's Frontline Doctors: No Covid jabs for kids - children have robust immune systems and confer immunity to adults
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
Quote of the Day
Censorship reflects society's lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime.
- Potter Stewart
Recent Comments
Want to stop a variant? Stop poisoning people with jabs.
As I might have mentioned occasionally, Russia is still the same old authoritarian dictatorship, only with a "moderate & traditionalist"...
Yeah yeah, pull the other one.
Our military is overpriced, equipped with systems that take 20-30 years to deploy and do not work. The swift defeat of the empire is at hand. The...
So why doesn't the Russian Govt start up their own just as big Google, Youtube, facebook, twitter and compete against Blackrock. Hell man the...