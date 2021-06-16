mudflow
Abundant rains with thunderstorms passed on the territory of the Republic of Dagestan last Monday. According to the data of meteorological stations, up to 21-33 mm of precipitation fell in the region per day, which is from 1/3 to 1/2 of the monthly norm of June.

Rains led to the emergence of multiple mudflows and rockfalls, as a result of which 11 roads were blocked in several districts of Dagestan.

Several vehicles were carried away by stormy streams of water and mud, including a column of municipal vehicles hit by a mudflow. Detours have been organized on all blocked roads, and it is planned to clear the roads from debris within the next few days.

Several streets were flooded in the capital of the Republic, the city of Makhachkala. There, a girl standing at an open window died from a lightning strike during a thunderstorm.


