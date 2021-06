Credit: Rai Domingo via Storyful

A waterspout was spotted off the northwest coast of the Philippines on June 10, footage shows.This video, by Rai Domingo, shows the formation swirling at Salomague Port in Cabugao. "First time to see a waterspout in real life. Unforgettable day," Domingo wrote on Twitter.According to local news reports, the waterspout was followed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning.No injuries or damage were reported.