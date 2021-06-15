© YouTube/FOBOS PLANET (screen capture)

Heavy storm and floods in Spain 2021! A strong storm devastates Ourense and leaves hundreds of incidents. A strong storm registered in the afternoon of this Sunday in Ourense, with hail, has left hundreds of incidents in many parts of the city. Flooded streets, broken roofs, broken trees and flooded portals are just some of the consequences recorded due to wind and rain. The torrential rains at times sowed chaos in the city, in a day marked by the yellow alert warning for storms throughout the province.