Whitewashing US and foreign support for Syria's extremist insurgency

were filmed cutting open the chests of Syrian soldiers, tearing their hearts out, and eating the organs raw

Syria's rebranded Al Qaeda branch courts Western media

"Al Qaeda has really got it right"

"Al-Qaeda's relative success in Syria has seen its ideology and its narrative mainstreamed, not just in parts of Syria, but also in parts of the region."

"Al Qaeda has really got it right, I hate to say... Their strategy is so much more effective on the ground. They are winning hearts and minds."

James Jeffrey and Andrew Tabler's undisclosed Turkish and Israeli ties

"There the United States totally agrees with Turkey on the legal presence and justification for Turkey defending its existential interests against refugee flow and dealing with terror and finding a solution to the terrible Syrian conflict with the war criminal regime of President Assad. We understand and support these legitimate Turkish interests that have Turkish forces in Syria and specifically in Idlib."

"Jeffrey began making plans to stay in northeastern Syria indefinitely as an obstacle to Assad's attempts to consolidate power. In particular, Jeffrey's team aimed to deny the Syrian president and his Iranian backers access to the coveted oil fields in Deir Ezzor province, which are mostly under SDF control."

"The United States needs to develop and execute a plan to develop its Sunni allies' spheres of influence in Syria to help retake and stabilize those areas from ISIS and al Qaeda. However, such an operation will only succeed if Washington not only maintains its goal of al-Assad stepping aside, but adds a military component to the strategy as well."

"Well, it's complicated": A PBS reporter on Jolani's record as Al Qaeda leader

"At this point they're trying to get the West to warm up to them. They are engaged now in an ongoing effort to try to set up dialogue with the West; they would like to have the terrorism designation lifted."

"Actually, their rebranding campaign started when I was their captive. They changed their name for the first time and they announced their split from Al Qaeda when I was their captive. And of course, it didn't actually change anything. To this day most of them still call themselves 'Nusra. Their split from Al Qaeda was really just a cosmetic, surface level thing and they're still the same terrorists inflicting Sharia law on everyone in their territories."

About the Authors:

Ben Norton is a journalist, writer, and filmmaker. He is the assistant editor of The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with editor Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com and he tweets at @BenjaminNorton.



Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.