Locals took to social media to share images of the waterspout as it moved through the Strait of Georgia on Wednesday (June 9) morning. Some people said that there were more than one of the whirling columns of air and water mist moving across the region, too.
In a Facebook post on the Powell River Message Board, Julie Leon wrote that there were "lots of water spouts out there this morning." She also shared three images of waterspouts and one of them features a vibrant rainbow.
A pair (only 1 in this video by Kevin Knutsen) of waterspouts were spotted off the tip of Texada Island this morning at ~5:45am. A #Waterspout Watch remains in effect. Waterspouts are tornadoes over water and should be with the same precautions. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/9FfWT3oes7— Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) June 9, 2021
taken from Powell River - photo credit to unknown PR resident (shared on FB page). Legit (videos of it too). pic.twitter.com/NlDvJmQrkV— kcprinters (@kcprinters) June 9, 2021
A funnel cloud was spotted over #Comox this morning. Not something we see very often here!@CHEK_News #bcstorm #BCwx #weather #VancouverIsland #YQQ— Tess van Straaten (@tessvanstraaten) June 9, 2021
📷 Kevin Knutsen via Facebook pic.twitter.com/VaDYuyfCtf