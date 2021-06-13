A sizeable waterspout was spotted off the southern coast of Vancouver Island this week as a vibrant rainbow arched overhead on June 9, 2021.
© Julie Leon / Facebook
Locals took to social media to share images of the waterspout as it moved through the Strait of Georgia on Wednesday (June 9) morning. Some people said that there were more than one of the whirling columns of air and water mist moving across the region, too.

In a Facebook post on the Powell River Message Board, Julie Leon wrote that there were "lots of water spouts out there this morning." She also shared three images of waterspouts and one of them features a vibrant rainbow.


Have a look at some images of the waterspouts.