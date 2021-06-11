© Sputnik file photo



"There is a feeling that the virus is changing. The proven methods of treatment for hyperinflammation or, as we call it, cytokine storms, are often failing. This makes us think that the virus has also changed and has mutated in this year and a half."

That's according to the head of Moscow's Kommunarka Hospital, which last year became the city's main coronavirus treatment facility.Speaking to Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy on Thursday, the hospital's chief physician, Denis Protsenko, who became a household name in 2020 due to his role at the forefront of the country's battle against Covid-19, explained thatHe encouraged people to get vaccinated against the disease.According to Protsenko, the Kommunarka hospital is now filled with a large number ofFurthermore,he said.On Wednesday, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova revealed thatin the upcoming days, boosting its capacity by 1,500. That announcement came after Mayor Sergey Sobyanin ordered local authorities to ramp up enforcement of sanitary measures, such as the wearing of masks on public transport. However, he also noted that he had no plans to introduce any new lockdowns.The capital is bearing the brunt of the latest wave, with- 47% of all cases recorded. Moscow is home to just 10% of the country's population.However, perhaps most worryingly, Moscow's coronavirus spread, measured by the so-calledin the past 24 hours - the highest seen since September 30 last year.