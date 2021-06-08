Vice President Kamala Harris' much anticipated "foreign policy" trip to Guatemala to meet with leaders there about what can be done to stem the influx of illegal immigrants that are crossing into the U.S. from that country, got off to a bad start with Air Force 2 having to turn around because of "technical issue" and was then being greeted by pro-Trump, anti-Biden Guatemalan protestors.
"It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns," said Symone Sanders, spokeswoman for VP Harris.
Harris shook off the midair scare, telling reporters after she deplaned that "we all said a little prayer, but we're good."
But after boarding a new plane and taking the 4 1/2 hour flight to Guatemala, protestors were at the Guatemalan Air Force base waiting for the vice president with open arms and signs. Big signs.
Rep. Scott Franklin, for not directly addressing the border crisis, even as President Joe Biden appointed her to take full control of addressing the immigration issue along the U.S. southern border with Mexico. Harris has yet to hold a press conference specifically to discuss the ongoing border crisis.
Javier Manjarres is a nationally renowned award-winning political journalist. Diverse New Media, Corp. publishes Floridianpress.com, Hispolitica.com, shark-tank.com, and Texaspolitics.com Javier is also a political consultant and has also authored BROWN PEOPLE,which is a book about Hispanic Politics. Learn more at www.brownpeople.org Email him at Diversenewmedia@gmail.com
Comment: And from Gateway Pundit, American citizens have not been idle: The fans were subsequently ejected from Yankee Stadium: