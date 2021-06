© Zengar

Dr. Valdeane W. Brown is an internationally recognized "trainer of neurofeedback trainers", who has taught and consulted widely on personal and organizational transformation. With a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and a background in math, physics, computer programming, philosophy, yoga, meditation and martial arts, Dr. Brown brings a presence and precision to his work. This is further informed by a profound sense of compassion, a facility with energy dynamics and a deep commitment to revealing the elegant simplicity inherent in learning and transformation.

Developer of the Five Phase Model and co-creator with his wife Sue of the Period 3 Approach to Clinical Neurofeedback, Dr. Brown has realized his vision of a truly comprehensive training system in NeurOptimal. His vision in bringing NeurOptimal to the world is to make personal transformation effortless and available to all.

What We Cover

2:25 - Dr. Val Brown's wide experience & the creation of NeurOptimal

5:30 - The high cost and complexity of normal EEG technology

7:10 - The problem with typical EEG technology

9:00 - What is neurofeedback and why it is Dave's most effective biohack

10:15 - The central nervous system, neurofeedback, and connectivity

11:00 - Dave's problem with typical EEG technology

12:00 - Dr. Val's vision for neurofeedback and NeurOptimal

14:55 - How the brain optimizes itself vs. controlling what your brain does

16:10 - Hangovers and drunkenness vs. NeurOptimal feedback

17:15 - Why negative feedback is more powerful than positive feedback

18:10 - Real life examples of negative feedback

22:00 - Dave's initial response to NeurOptimal

22:45 - The strange abilities of musicians and cameramen

24:40 - "Therapy in the rearview mirror"

26:50 - What aspects of life are NeurOptimal most impactful?

28:10 - The answer to the teenage circadian rhythm

30:40 - How NeurOptimal has helped people with abusive relationships

31:30 - Val's golf game and rapid improvement

32:50 - Biohacking technology and sports

35:20 - Special Ops psychophysiological abilities

37:40 - The power of mastering awareness/focus at a young age

39:50 - NeurOptimal and family

42:50 - How the brain is blind to itself

44:10 - Case study: NeurOptimal and migraines

46:00 - The NeurOptimal approach to diagnosing health problems

47:50 - How NeurOptimal takes your "game" to a whole new level

48:45 - How many sessions does it take to improve performance?

51:55 - What are the possible risks of NeurOptimal?

55:10 - Case study: Problem with EEG

57:00 - Top 3 recommendations to kick more ass in life

Links From the Show

This episode is all about the most effective biohack I've experienced yet - NeurOptimal® brain training . Dr. Valdeane Brown, Founder of NeurOptimal, joined me on the show to share how this technology takes your performance to uncharted levels! The NeurOptimal brain trainer is the most powerful and affordable neurofeedback technology available. You will get to hear about the EEG technology and how it transforms your brain, upgrades athletic performance, and even helps with migraines, PTSD, and abusive relationships.Does this sound too good to be true? Listen for yourself...You can listen to the interview here to download Click here the mp3.