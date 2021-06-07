Does this sound too good to be true? Listen for yourself...
You can listen to the interview here.
Click here to download the mp3.
Dr. Valdeane W. Brown is an internationally recognized "trainer of neurofeedback trainers", who has taught and consulted widely on personal and organizational transformation. With a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and a background in math, physics, computer programming, philosophy, yoga, meditation and martial arts, Dr. Brown brings a presence and precision to his work. This is further informed by a profound sense of compassion, a facility with energy dynamics and a deep commitment to revealing the elegant simplicity inherent in learning and transformation.
Developer of the Five Phase Model and co-creator with his wife Sue of the Period 3 Approach to Clinical Neurofeedback, Dr. Brown has realized his vision of a truly comprehensive training system in NeurOptimal. His vision in bringing NeurOptimal to the world is to make personal transformation effortless and available to all.What We Cover
- 2:25 - Dr. Val Brown's wide experience & the creation of NeurOptimal
- 5:30 - The high cost and complexity of normal EEG technology
- 7:10 - The problem with typical EEG technology
- 9:00 - What is neurofeedback and why it is Dave's most effective biohack
- 10:15 - The central nervous system, neurofeedback, and connectivity
- 11:00 - Dave's problem with typical EEG technology
- 12:00 - Dr. Val's vision for neurofeedback and NeurOptimal
- 14:55 - How the brain optimizes itself vs. controlling what your brain does
- 16:10 - Hangovers and drunkenness vs. NeurOptimal feedback
- 17:15 - Why negative feedback is more powerful than positive feedback
- 18:10 - Real life examples of negative feedback
- 22:00 - Dave's initial response to NeurOptimal
- 22:45 - The strange abilities of musicians and cameramen
- 24:40 - "Therapy in the rearview mirror"
- 26:50 - What aspects of life are NeurOptimal most impactful?
- 28:10 - The answer to the teenage circadian rhythm
- 30:40 - How NeurOptimal has helped people with abusive relationships
- 31:30 - Val's golf game and rapid improvement
- 32:50 - Biohacking technology and sports
- 35:20 - Special Ops psychophysiological abilities
- 37:40 - The power of mastering awareness/focus at a young age
- 39:50 - NeurOptimal and family
- 42:50 - How the brain is blind to itself
- 44:10 - Case study: NeurOptimal and migraines
- 46:00 - The NeurOptimal approach to diagnosing health problems
- 47:50 - How NeurOptimal takes your "game" to a whole new level
- 48:45 - How many sessions does it take to improve performance?
- 51:55 - What are the possible risks of NeurOptimal?
- 55:10 - Case study: Problem with EEG
- 57:00 - Top 3 recommendations to kick more ass in life
