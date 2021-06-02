© Santiago Arribas Pena/HES/PA



© Historic Environment Scotland



Delicate prehistoric carvings of adult red deer,The carvings, which, were discovered by chance in Kilmartin Glen in Argyll,Archaeologists estimate the carvings areThe deer were found by Hamish Fenton, an amateur archaeologist from Oxfordshire who was visiting the area, and who was exploring Dunchraigaig cairn, a bronze age burial mound, one evening.After deciding to explore a burial cist on the side of the cairn, he slid inside with a torch. An archaeology graduate from Bournemouth university, Fenton spotted the delicate and unusual markings on the capstone, or cover, of the chamber."As I shone the torch around, I noticed a pattern on the underside of the roof slab which didn't appear to be natural markings in the rock. I could see that I was looking at a deer stag upside down, and as I continued looking around, more animals appeared on the rock," he said."This was a completely amazing and unexpected find and, to me, discoveries like this are the real treasure of archaeology, helping to reshape our understanding of the past."The cairn has been cordoned off to allow further surveys and preservation of the chamber, the site's owners, Historic Environment Scotland, said on Monday. HES said its rock art project has already made detailed 3D scans and digital models of the carvings to allow the faint markings to be properly seen and studied.Dr Tertia Barnett, the project's principal investigator, said theseand there is no doubt about which animal species they represent," she said.