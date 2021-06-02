snow
Ushuaia is a city in Argentina. It is located on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago, the southernmost tip of South America, nicknamed the "End of the World" — for a full week now, historic accumulations of snow have been inundating the city.

The (ongoing) snowstorm delivered more than 50 cm (1.65 ft) of global warming goodness to Ushuaia over the weekend alone, and has dumped over a meter (3.3+ feet) since the storm began around a week ago.

"We have not had a record of such a large snowfall for more than two decades," said Cristian Elías, the region's Civil Defense coordinator, and as reported by ambito.com.




"For more than two decades we have not had a record of such a large and prolonged snowfall," Elías elaborated, who added that if the flurries continue, Ushuaia would be "facing a historical weather phenomenon for the city's records."

Unsurprisingly, the sizable drifts have brought parts of Ushuaia to a standstill.

The city's government has assured its residents that "an immense work to allow passability through the most traveled circuits" is being carried out, but has reiterated a request that citizens avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary, and that if they do travel they take "the utmost caution."

Accompany the snow has been bitingly-cold temperatures.

Out-of-season lows of -9C (15.8F), and beyond, have been observed.

Looking ahead, local meteorologists say the historic snowfall is expected to ease over the next few days.

However, forecasters foresee "a sudden drop in temperature for midweek, estimating that [the temperature] will reach -11C (12.2F)" by the middle of the week.