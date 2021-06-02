Sky News host Cory Bernardi says the World Economic Forum's latest simulation on a cyber attack that will shutdown the world economy "fits with their Great Reset Agenda". "Imagine how quickly society would disintegrate if electricity, water, fuel and other essentials were shut down due to a cyber attack," Mr Bernardi said.Mr Bernardi said the WEF appeared to identify the problems they find as needing a "global centralization of power". "It seems that every problem identified by this mob and their allies in the international bureaucracy requires the global centralization of power and decision making.