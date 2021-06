It is much higher than previous years and is nearly double the average over the past 50 years. Covid-19 restrictions, the growth in ski touring and unstable snow are to blame.With ski lifts closed in France there was comparatively little precautionary measures taken to trigger avalanches and make slopes/ski areas safe.Many people also took to ski touring in the off piste - some without the necessary skills, training and safety equipment.In addition there was a highly unstable snow pack, particularly in January.See here for the full statistics from the National Association for Snow and Avalanche Research (ANENA). as we reported earlier and in some detail on PlanetSKI:We reported on the increase in accidents, and some miraculous rescues, across last winter: