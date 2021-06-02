aval
It is much higher than previous years and is nearly double the average over the past 50 years. Covid-19 restrictions, the growth in ski touring and unstable snow are to blame.

With ski lifts closed in France there was comparatively little precautionary measures taken to trigger avalanches and make slopes/ski areas safe.

Many people also took to ski touring in the off piste - some without the necessary skills, training and safety equipment.

In addition there was a highly unstable snow pack, particularly in January.

See here for the full statistics from the National Association for Snow and Avalanche Research (ANENA).

It was a similar picture in Switzerland as we reported earlier and in some detail on PlanetSKI:

