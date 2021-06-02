Earth Changes
Huge sinkhole appears in central Mexico
France 24
Tue, 01 Jun 2021 23:28 UTC
When the Sanchez family heard a loud crash on Saturday they first thought that it was a lightning strike.
But they soon discovered that the ground had collapsed just meters from their home in a field in Santa Maria Zacatepec in the state of Puebla.
The hole, which is full of water, was about 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) wide by Sunday.
It rapidly grew to 60 meters on Monday and around 80 meters on Tuesday, the authorities said, coming perilously close to the house of the Sanchez family, who fear they will be left homeless.
"We have nothing. We're not from here. We have no relatives. We're alone," Heriberto Sanchez, originally from the southeastern state of Veracruz, told the media.
Scientists and the authorities were considering hypotheses including a geological fault or variations in the soil's water content as the possible causes.
As the sinkhole has grown, large chunks of earth continually have broken away from the rim, scaring off onlookers approaching a security cordon set up by the authorities.
In a video posted on social media, two men were seen approaching the hole shortly before it expanded suddenly, forcing them to run to safety.
"It will grow until nature decides, when the water stops exerting pressure," Puebla state governor Miguel Barbosa said.
"The important thing now is public safety," he said, adding that the authorities would compensate those affected.
AFP
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Huge sinkhole appears in central Mexico
- Rare 'Level 5 snow warning' in place for parts of South Africa
- Skywatchers witness breathtaking rainbow halo around the sun over southern India city
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Small earthquake, loud boom rattles part of New York state
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close - and especially baffling
- EU revives complaint of uranium 'traces' found at Iran sites amidst ongoing nuclear deal talks
- 2021 noctilucent clouds season starts earlier than expected
- 'Everyone is attacking everyone' online, but Russians are 'best & most sophisticated hackers' - Kaspersky
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- Selective hearing? Michael Flynn accused of saying Myanmar-like coup 'should happen' in US
- Why we must prevent the US from launching a hybrid war against China
- Lavrov: Russia ready to discuss human rights if Biden wants, but start with arrest of protesters who stormed the US Capitol
- U.K. PM Boris Johnson says he wants a deal with G7 on vaccine passports
- Biden aims to address racial wealth disparity on centennial of Tulsa massacre
- Former President Medvedev: Current relationship between Russia and US is, in some ways, worse than during the Cuban missile crisis
- Russia may be cut off from SWIFT banking payment system as part of West's 'spiral of sanctions'
- Russia to marshal 20 new military formations with latest weaponry in response to heightened NATO activity near its borders
- Disunited States - Without truth there is no freedom
- EU revives complaint of uranium 'traces' found at Iran sites amidst ongoing nuclear deal talks
- 'Everyone is attacking everyone' online, but Russians are 'best & most sophisticated hackers' - Kaspersky
- Selective hearing? Michael Flynn accused of saying Myanmar-like coup 'should happen' in US
- Why we must prevent the US from launching a hybrid war against China
- Lavrov: Russia ready to discuss human rights if Biden wants, but start with arrest of protesters who stormed the US Capitol
- U.K. PM Boris Johnson says he wants a deal with G7 on vaccine passports
- Biden aims to address racial wealth disparity on centennial of Tulsa massacre
- Former President Medvedev: Current relationship between Russia and US is, in some ways, worse than during the Cuban missile crisis
- Russia may be cut off from SWIFT banking payment system as part of West's 'spiral of sanctions'
- Russia to marshal 20 new military formations with latest weaponry in response to heightened NATO activity near its borders
- Disunited States - Without truth there is no freedom
- Bibi bluster: Vows 'not to allow a nuclear Iran,' even at cost of Israel's 'friction with US'
- The verdict is in: Not a shred of doubt that Sweden's Covid policy was right
- Defense Secretary Austin bleats about criticism about 'woke' recruiting, says military not 'soft'
- Even 'democracy dies in darkness' WaPo is forced to walk back "debunked conspiracy theory" Wuhan Lab leak reporting
- China and Russia chart post-unilateral order
- Russia refusing flights bypassing Belarus to enter airspace - reports
- Russia tells US to expect 'uncomfortable' signals ahead of Putin-Biden summit, as West increases activity on its border
- Iran says progress made in nuclear talks but issues remain
- Japan extends state of emergency amidst calls to cancel Olympics
- Black homeless man assaults Asian woman in New York attack, may be charged with hate crime
- JBS, world's largest meat supplier crippled by cyberattack
- On detransitioning: The female who wants her boobs back after removing them to be male & the boy who became a woman to become a man
- 'Harmed' by a picture of Prince Philip? The woke's relentless willingness to play the victim is now beyond parody
- 'Intelligence services drawing scientific conclusions': China slams US plans to publish new report on Covid-19 origins
- Fulton County sheriff security detail left ballot warehouse against court order - 20 minutes later alarm went off, door found ajar
- Jewish extremists reportedly planned major firebomb attack on Palestinians during May protests
- US tech giants reportedly under pressure to cut ties with Israel over 'human rights violations'
- Documents show US seized Iranian crude oil off UAE coast, sold it for $110m
- Hunter Biden violated divorce settlement by not paying delinquent taxes
- China relaxes family planning policy amidst rapidly ageing population
- 5 police officers injured after attempting to disperse hundreds of youths defying lockdown in Germany
- Homeless man attacks & knocks down female police officer in San Francisco's Chinatown - bystanders rush to help
- Police capture fugitive ex-soldier after huge manhunt in southwest France
- Mexico: Cartels are hunting down police at their homes
- Wikipedia may be branded 'foreign agent' if Russia adopts law imposing new rules on tech giants
- 'Very complicated matter': ABC bans term 'apartheid' in coverage of Israel/Palestine conflict
- Texas neo-Nazi arrested for planning mass shooting at Walmart
- 'Cruella': The perfect kids' movie for a culture that celebrates cruelty and malignant megalomania
- Dems walk from Texas state House, stop GOP's sweeping voting reform, complaining they are 'restrictions'
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Oldest known tattoo tools found at an ancient Tennessee site
- Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old war memorial in Syria
- Largest images ever made by humans found in India
- Ancient Chinese kingdom pits filled with artifacts shed light on rituals
- Researchers unearth oldest gold find in southwest Germany
- Flashback: Supreme Court rejects 'Israeli' nationality status
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Woke Revolution, Mass Hysteria, and the Fourth Turning
- Prehistoric farmers in Switzerland contributed to the domestication of the opium poppy
- In 1958 US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan, classified docs show
- Fruit crops reached the eastern peninsula almost 3,000 years ago, urbanization followed
- Minoan language Linear A Linked to Linear B in groundbreaking new research
- New insight into radioactive particles at Australian nuke test site
- How the UK military supports Israel's combat operations against Palestinians
- Entire genome from Peştera Muierii 1 sequenced
- The real 'malign influence'? How US helped destroy democracy, turn Ukraine's Maidan dream into a nightmare for its people
- Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close - and especially baffling
- Chinese 'artificial sun' experimental fusion reactor sets new world record
- Lucky Strike? Tiny piece of space junk hits the International Space Station, leaves hole in robotic arm
- Cosmic voids revealed in most detailed map of the universe defy our understanding of physics
- Water causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes says research
- Virologists say genetic "fingerprints" prove COVID-19 man-made, 'No credible natural ancestor'
- Gamma rays 10 times more energetic than thought possible detected
- Milky Way not unusual, surprising astronomers
- IDF brags of waging 'first AI war,' lending credence to view that Gaza serves as testing ground for Israel's fighting techniques
- New Comet C/2021 K1 (ATLAS)
- Had COVID? You'll probably make antibodies for the rest of your life
- Scientists sound grave warning about unprecedented mercury accumulation in deep Pacific Ocean trenches
- Salmon virus originated in Atlantic farms, spread to wild pacific salmon
- Resetting the biological clock
- Scientists make first observation of how the brain records memories during sleep
- Study says maximum human lifespan is 150
- How a 'bubble expert' cracked the physics of distilling mezcal
- Can the universe learn?
- Hubble constant not so constant says new research
- UK switch to renewable power threatened by freak weather, scientists warn
- Huge sinkhole appears in central Mexico
- Rare 'Level 5 snow warning' in place for parts of South Africa
- Skywatchers witness breathtaking rainbow halo around the sun over southern India city
- Small earthquake, loud boom rattles part of New York state
- 2021 noctilucent clouds season starts earlier than expected
- Locust swarm of billions in Qassim, Saudi Arabia
- Adelaide in Australia shivers through coldest May morning in almost 100 years
- Record cold across Northeast US dating back to the 1800s
- Tropical Storm 'Choi-Wan' (Dante) triggers deadly flash floods and evacuations in the Philippines
- Mount Etna daytime eruption sends lava, debris flying into the air
- Brazil facing worst drought in nearly 100 years as officials issue emergency warning
- Deadly spring avalanche near Jasper, Alberta - 2 killed
- At least 4 dead, homes damaged after heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Nepal
- 6.1 earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska
- Best of the Web: 'Extremely rare blooming phenomenon' reported among centuries-old cacti in Arizona desert
- New Zealand - Emergency declared after floods in Canterbury - up to 11 inches of rain in 21 hours
- Lightning strike kills 71-year-old woman, 50-year-old man in Liloan, Philippines
- Flash floods in Dzerzhinsk Russia, city became like Venice
- Simferopol in Crimea, city flooded after hailstorm and heavy downpour
- Snowfall in Vermont, downpours in Boston kick off a wet Memorial Day Weekend
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Daylight meteor fireball filmed over San Francisco, California
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Meteor fireball spotted on deputy's dashcam in Collier County, Florida
- Flaming meteor fireball seen in Oman's sky
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Study on the Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans have natural immunity; dismissing it is 'biggest failure of medical leadership'
- World-renowned physician blows lid off COVID vaccines
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Diet and lifestyle changes can reduce biological aging suggests new study
- Immediate & continuous skin-to-skin contact after birth improves survival of pre-term babies
- Death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw due to blood clots after AstraZeneca jab, family says
- Bacteria commonly responsible for food poisoning discovered to also be an STI
- Highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak already reported in 46 countries, has spread to humans with 862 cases
- COVID vaccine shedding hurting unvaccinated? Dr. Lee Merritt explains
- New study shows masks didn't slow COVID spread
- Three tips for checking whether a medical study is legit or bulls-it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - You Want Fries With That? Stupid Vaccine Incentives
- Pandemic has fueled eating disorder surge in teens, adults
- Fauci says he is 'not convinced' COVID-19 came about naturally
- CDC investigating reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients
- COVID vaccines may bring avalanche of neurological disease
- Black fungus cases surge in India, mostly in patients who recovered from coronavirus
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
'Targeted airstrikes', Gaza, May 2021
Quote of the Day
We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are.
- Max Depree
Recent Comments
not possible amerikans=ferenghi, now assimilated by Borg
Too many variables to know what the hell is going on. Well, you and I can no more be "food scientists" than they can, but we can learn by our own...
'From UNESCO Study 11 to UNESCO 2050: Project BEST and the Forty-Year Plan to Reimagine Education for the Fourth Industrial Revolution' BYJOHN...
Central to all of the above is the hi-jacking of the word "community".
hopefully soon---the US empire will collapse into rubble