© YouTube/Global News (screen capture)

Sicily's Mount Etna erupted again in the early hours of Sunday morning, spewing lava and releasing thick plumes of ash. According to a statement by the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the explosions originated from Etna's southeastern crater.The eruption plume reached a height of about six kilometres above sea level. There was no impact on the operations of the nearby Catania International Airport.Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes, which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Vesuvius near Naples, which last erupted in 1944.Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see its extraordinary lava flows, which glow orange at night.