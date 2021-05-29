Three people were killed and five others injured when a lightning struck a house in Sala Visey commune's Koki village in Kampong Thom province's Balaing district on May 27.District governor Vannak Sopheanit said all of the dead and injured were men aged 35 to 67. One of the injured was in critical condition."They were all workers hired to construct a road in the commune. When it rained, they ran to take shelter under a house nearby and was struck by lightning," he said.According to a report from the National Committee for Disaster Management, in January-April lightning strikes killed at least 19 people and 21 cattles.