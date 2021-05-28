© SilverStar webcam

It may almost be June, but Vernon's Silver Star Mountain received a fresh dusting of snow this morning.The Star wrapped up for ski season over the Easter long weekend and is preparing for its summer bike park opening on June 25.Down in the valley, today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 15 C.There's a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.The snow level is currently at 1,500 metres, rising to 2,200 metres this afternoon.It should dip down to 6 C tonight.As of this morning, it was zero degrees at SilverStar.Meanwhile, the extended forecast calls for a return to warmer weather, with a high of 22 C on Saturday and temperatures climbing into the 30s by Monday and Tuesday.