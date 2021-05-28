Sneaky late-May wet snow in Ontario catches many by surprise

With temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark in parts of the region, a low-pressure system that tracked south of the province Friday morning helped usher in wet snow, freezing rain, ice pellets to parts of the region. Much of the frozen precipitation is falling in higher terrains in the south.
"This pattern of a ridge to the north and low tracking to the south of the Great Lakes is your typical pattern where you can get freezing rain and ice pellets. This setup would be quite normal in the winter," said Nadine Hinds-Powell, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.
"What is unusual though is that it is this late in spring and the cold air intrusion into the moisture is this far south in Ontario."
There were reports of ice pellets and large snowflakes less than 10 km northwest of Milton, Ont., on the escarpment, with a light dusting on some surfaces.
Here is a selection of the snowy scenes that are currently making the rounds on social media.
Yep. That's about 1 cm accumulated snow here in Dundalk. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WLtH4QqA6z— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) May 28, 2021
At a loss for words this morning .... pic.twitter.com/5CyxCCkFAO— Greg Hodgins (@GregHodgins2) May 28, 2021
@weathernetwork May 28, GreyHighlandsON. #FridayMorning is...well, the picture says it all! #Onwx pic.twitter.com/br2lXYgOrI— Kimberley Briggs (@kbriggs47) May 28, 2021
Lynn M. shared this photo from #Singhampton. 🥶 ❄️ #onstorm #onwx #onsnow pic.twitter.com/AEcFstZ8hK— Instant Weather Ontario (@IWeatherON) May 28, 2021