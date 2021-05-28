Flood evacuations by boat in Musi Rawas Regency, 27 May 2021.
© BPBD Musi Rawas Regency
Severe flooding struck in Musi Rawas Regency, South Sumatra Province in Indonesia on 27 May 2021.

According to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency BNPB, heavy rainfall caused the Lakit River to overflow on 27 May, flooding 4 villages in Selangit sub-district and one village in Suku Tengah Lakitan Ulu sub-district, where flood water reached up to 1.5 metres deep.

Full damage assessments are yet to be completed but as of late 27 May, 247 houses, 1 school and 2 places of worship were inundated with flood water up to 1 metres deep in Selangit. Around 1,235 people have been affected.



Flooding damaged over 2,400 homes in Musi Rawas Regency in February 2020.

Other areas of the country have seen flooding over the last few days, in particular Bandung Regency of West Java Province, where 60,000 people were affected.