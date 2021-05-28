© JOHN E. MARRIOTT



Residents are being told to be on the alert after a suspected fatal bear attack near Water Valley, west of Cremona, on Tuesday.It's the second deadly bear encounter in the region this month.At about 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Alberta Fish and Wildlife personnel were called to a private property southwest of the hamlet for a report of a fatal bear attack."The individual had gone for a walk on their property and was found deceased on one of their trails," Alberta Justice and Solicitor General spokeswoman Ina Lucila said in a statement."Officers are still determining the identity of the bear, but a grizzly bear and a cub were seen in the vicinity of the incident. The sow was exhibiting aggressive behaviour."RCMP say the person who died was a woman but the name of the victim has not been released.Traps have been set in the heavily-forested area while the incident is being investigated, she said.In the meantime, residents of the hamlet 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary are urged to be on their guard."It is extremely important for residents in the Water Valley area to take precautions and be vigilant when they are outside, even on their own properties," said Lucila."If spending time outside, we recommend bringing deterrents, such as bear spray, and travelling in groups."The grizzly is believed to have left the area, and traps have been removed. Lucila said it's unlikely the attack was predatory.Fish and Wildlife officials aren't yet linking the two attacks, "but officers are currently working to determine the identity of the bear," said Lucila.Water Valley resident Reva Muise said she spends time in the area where the incident occurred and calls the two recent attacks in the region "a little spooky.""I think I'll just stay at home and do indoor things today," she said.It's possible the bear responsible for the Waiparous attack could have wandered to Water Valley about 35 kilometres away, said Canmore-based bear biologist Sarah Elmeligi, PhD."But until the data tells us otherwise, we should see these as two separate, coincidental events," she said.It's extremely unusual for two fatal attacks to have occurred in the same month in such proximity, said Elmeligi.But she also noted Alberta's grizzly population has grown from about 700 in 2010 to around 900 today, which could mean their range has expanded into more populated areas.But people have also been pushing further and further out," said Elmeligi, adding she hopes the two incidents don't turn Albertans against grizzly bears."The chances of a negative encounter are much less than a neutral encounter when you just have a great story to tell your friends . . . we are people who live and recreate in bear habitat."But she said it's important to take precautions when hiking in the province's foothills and mountains where bear populations are concentrated.Those who come face-to-face with the animals are urged not to run and to remain calm, backing away from the animal with bear spray and noisemakers ready.They're advised to seek a place to hide, such as a vehicle or building, and to speak to the bear to demonstrate you're a human and not a prey animal.