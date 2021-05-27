© MetService



It was another freezing start for many in the South today, with temperatures plunging to a bone-chilling -10C in some places.The wintry conditions prompted warnings for road users, with gritted roads and freezing fog reported.The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised that roads are dry in the Wakatipu basin and some grit has been applied in the usual shaded areas and hotspots around Arthurs Point, Malaghans Road, Glenorchy Road, Bob's Cove and Closeburn.Grit has also been applied to some parts of the Crown Range road. People should drive to the conditions.There was also freezing fog around Cromwell and Kawarau Gorge. Grit has been applied around bridge decks and shady spots."Temperatures will drop further as day breaks, so stay alert. Watch for shaded areas and over bridges."Source: Otago Daily Times