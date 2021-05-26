© Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters



Tornado kills two in West Bengal

Heavy rains and howling winds are lashing eastern India as the COVID-stricken country's second cyclone in as many weeks makes landfall, killing at least three people in Odisha state and forcing more than 1.2 million people to seek shelter., made landfall at about 9am local time (03:30 GMT) on Wednesday, destroying tens of thousands of houses, forcing the closure of the busiest regional airport in the city of Kolkata, and bringing storm surges to coastal areas.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) classified Yaas as a "very severe cyclonic storm", as television broadcast images of rough seas, strong winds and rains lashing Odisha, with shops and homes boarded up."Landfall process of Cyclone Yaas is complete. Between 10.30am (05:00 GMT) to 11.30am (06:00 GMT), it crossed 20km (12 miles) south from the Balasore coast," IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Al Jazeera."The cyclone is now moving towards Mayurbhanj district and Jharkhand (state)," he said.Scientists say cyclones are becoming more frequent and severe in the northern Indian Ocean as climate change warms the sea, devastating coastal communities.Storm surges have been forecast in the low lying areas of Odisha and West Bengal states. A tornado that preceded the storm killed two people as it tore through West Bengal's Hooghly district, authorities said.Kolkata, West Bengal's main city, ordered its international airport to shut down for most of Wednesday. The airport in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, followed suit.Pradeep Kumar Jena, Odisha government's special relief commissioner, told Al Jazeera seawater has entered hundreds of villages in different coastal districts of the states.. We are now focussing on road clearance and restoration work," he said. "As there is a possibility of infection during this disaster, we will increase COVID testing in affected areas."Jhili Behera, a resident of Oupada block in Balasore district, told Al Jazeera his house is badly damaged."Water has entered our house. Food, cloth and other essentials are wet. We are now at a higher place of our village and waiting for the water level to decrease," he said, adding that people in five nearby villages were facing the same problem."Every life is precious," said Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he appealed for people not to "panic". His West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee told reporters that about 20,000 mud houses and temporary shelters had been damaged in the state."I have not seen anything like this before," said another state minister, Bankim Hazra, after seawater gushed into the low-lying areas of Sagar island in the Bay of Bengal and the tourist town of Digha, where a police station was flooded.A record 4,800 disaster workers had been positioned in the two states, equipped with tree and wire cutters, emergency communications, inflatable boats and medical aid, the NDRF said."We are on alert, keeping an eye on the cyclone. Though the wind speed is high, wherever possible we are moving to fields and rescuing people. We are trying to maintain the communication system too," NDRF official Arun Devgam told Al Jazeera.The Indian navy said its Chilka naval base was monitoring ships in the area and was ready to mount rescue and relief operations.