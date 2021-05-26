Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Same exact event separated by 150 years
Adapt 2030
Wed, 26 May 2021 01:48 UTC
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Same exact event separated by 150 years
- Earthquakes in Congo raze buildings, stoke fear of second volcanic eruption
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Three tips for checking whether a medical study is legit or bulls-it
- The death of expertise and the rise of the Internet
- Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands,Russia throws ash to a height of 3 km
- Funeral and cremation records casts growing cloud of doubt over Dawn Sturgess's 'novichok' death
- Researchers unearth oldest gold find in southwest Germany
- Moving the Overton Window: 'NYT' runs an op-ed justifying violent resistance, and some Zionists abandon their PR duties
- Hammerfall! Governor DeSantis signs bill to curb Big Tech
- National Guard's mission to provide security ending at Capitol
- Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
- Israel carries out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians robs them of their homes, but still pretends it's the victim
- Best of the Web: As anger toward Belarus mounts, remember the US forced landing of Bolivia's plane in an attempt to capture Snowden in 2013
- EU envoy upbeat on Iran nuclear talks, European powers prudent
- Report: Joe Biden to ditch student loan forgiveness from budget, breaking campaign promise
- German parliamentarians suggest that Berlin sanction US in retaliation for boycotting Nord Stream 2
- The Zionists on the defensive: Israel's friends overwhelm Capitol Hill
- Prince Harry's navel gazing narcissism in 'The Me You Can't See' is no help to his, or anyone's, mental health
- Major tech CEO slams woke capitalism
- Alabama Governor Ivey signs bill prohibiting so-called vaccine passports, following other states
- Weak: Mark Ruffalo apologizes for comments implying Israel committed genocide
- Tribal elders broker local Taliban, Afghan government ceasefire
- 12 Mass shootings over weekend as America descends into chaotic summer
- At least 14 killed in Italian cable car accident
- 60 Minutes detransition story sparks major backlash from trans activists
- Belarus KGB believed to be on plane forced to land in Minsk, says Ryanair CEO
- BBC reporter comes under fire for 2014 tweet that 'Hitler was right'
- "Fact-checking" takes another beating
- Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson 'shot at party as rival gangs clashed', says friend
- Michigan governor apologizes for social distancing blunder
- New York rescinds requirement for children to wear masks
- Project Veritas exposé: Facebook whistleblowers expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS detailing new effort to secretly censor vaccine concerns on a global scale
- Cork, Ireland granny who refuses to wear mask in shops jailed for weekend after appearing in court unmasked (Update)
- Myanmar news site says American editor detained as he attempted to leave country
- Flashback: Supreme Court rejects 'Israeli' nationality status
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Woke Revolution, Mass Hysteria, and the Fourth Turning
- Prehistoric farmers in Switzerland contributed to the domestication of the opium poppy
- In 1958 US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan, classified docs show
- Fruit crops reached the eastern peninsula almost 3,000 years ago, urbanization followed
- Minoan language Linear A Linked to Linear B in groundbreaking new research
- New insight into radioactive particles at Australian nuke test site
- How the UK military supports Israel's combat operations against Palestinians
- Entire genome from Peştera Muierii 1 sequenced
- The real 'malign influence'? How US helped destroy democracy, turn Ukraine's Maidan dream into a nightmare for its people
- Flashback: Wikileaks: Insights on Palestine from the cables
- The Aqueduct of Constantinople: The impressive engineering of the longest water channel of the ancient world
- Roman amphora discovered at huge Pict-era hill settlement that housed 4,000 people
- Roman imperial period marble production more efficient than today
- UK's Cerne Giant dates from 10th century, Anglo-Saxon era, new study claims
- Overview of the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis debate
- Greek historical sources promoted a more Greek-centric narrative
- Ancient Easter Island communities offer insights for successful life in isolation
- The lies and conspiracy theories from neocon 'crazies' that fueled Iraq war are the subject of new history
- Can the universe learn?
- Hubble constant not so constant says new research
- UK switch to renewable power threatened by freak weather, scientists warn
- Sunspot awakes from slumber to douse Earth in radiation which downed radio signals
- Heavy metal vapours unexpectedly found in comets throughout our Solar System — and beyond
- New type of biochemical that could be in all life on earth discovered
- 'Clyde's Spot' on Jupiter is starting to look pretty weird
- Researchers discover new type of atomically thin conductive carbon material and it's not graphene
- Brain stimulation evoking sense of touch improves control of robotic arm
- New form of carbon discovered
- Comets cause meteor showers on Earth
- Solar Orbiter spacecraft captures its first massive eruption on Sun's surface in unprecedented detail
- New material could create 'neurons' and 'synapses' for computers
- First nuclear detonation created 'impossible' quasicrystals
- New meteor impact crater discovered on Mars
- The data suggest we achieved herd immunity before the vaccines were rolled out
- Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as a GPS
- Ivy League scientist says NASA may have accidentally spread life to Mars
- Einstein's thinking on bees, birds and their clues about physics, revealed in previously unknown letter
- China's 1st Mars rover 'Zhurong' lands on the Red Planet
- Snow blankets Qilian Mountains, China in early summer
- It's not winter, but Mauna Kea, Hawaii is dusted white with snow
- Lightning strikes kill 4 in Bangladesh
- Intense sand storms hit Algeria and Saudi Arabia
- Moscow breaks 100-year May heat records two days in a row
- Cold and snow in the Alps as more ski areas re-open in May - resorts also still open in Norway, Sweden, Slovenia and Slovakia
- Kashmir receives rare late May snowfall
- Strong winds, floods and landslide affect over 10,000 in Guatemala
- Heavy snowfall hits the Kaghan valley in Pakistan in late May
- Landslides triggered by heavy downpour kill three in western Uganda
- Stray dog bites, kills 59-year-old woman in South Korea
- Nyiragongo volcano erupts in DR Congo triggering evacuation in Goma - UPDATE
- German cows delayed annual trip to the Alps because thick layers of snow are still blanketing pastures
- Best of the Web: Scotland shivering through coldest May in 40 years as snow falls in some areas
- Rare late May snowfall hits Mount Charleston near Las Vegas
- Dead whale washes up on California beach - 12th since February in San Francisco Bay area
- Apocalyptic scenes as massive dust storm turns skies orange in southern Russia
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Daylight meteor fireball filmed over San Francisco, California
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Meteor fireball spotted on deputy's dashcam in Collier County, Florida
- Flaming meteor fireball seen in Oman's sky
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - You Want Fries With That? Stupid Vaccine Incentives
- Pandemic has fueled eating disorder surge in teens, adults
- Fauci says he is 'not convinced' COVID-19 came about naturally
- CDC investigating reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients
- COVID vaccines may bring avalanche of neurological disease
- Black fungus cases surge in India, mostly in patients who recovered from coronavirus
- Employers may be held liable for 'Any Adverse Reaction' if they mandate COVID Vaccines
- "100% Effective in Preventing Hospitalisation and Death": Repurposed Drug Fluvoxamine Shows Promise for Treating COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Dropping Covid Vaccination Rates
- There's a reason you've not seen your GP recently - and frankly it's a scandal
- Sweden records 30,000 suspected side effects from Covid vaccines, with AstraZeneca's jab linked to more than half of all reports
- Rare side effects from COVID vaccines may have been seen in 15 year old animal studies
- STUDY: 'Third wave' of sickness and death will be dominated by those who have been fully vaccinated
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Inside the Mind of the Covid True Believer
- CDC warns virus can spread more than 6 feet under certain conditions
- Ivermectin update
- New study claims coronavirus deaths are 57% higher than official count — up to 900,000 in the US
- Spleen-to-liver signals control systemic inflammation, rat study reveals
- COVID vaccines: Necessity, efficacy and safety
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
'Targeted airstrikes', Gaza, May 2021
If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed.
- Mark Twain
