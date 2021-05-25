volcano
The volcano Ebeko on the Kuril island of Paramushir ejected a column of ash to a height of 3 kilometers during the eruption, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Sakhalin Region reported.

"This morning, the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region received information that an ash release occurred on the Ebeko volcano to an altitude of 3 km," RIA Novosti reports.

As it gets thinned, the plume spread southeastward for a distance of up to 5 km.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no ash falls were observed in Severo-Kurilsk.


The smell of hydrogen sulfide was not felt.

There is no threat to the life of the population.

In March, Kamchatka rescuers warned of the danger of a possible collapse of the Erman glacier due to the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano.

Source: russiart