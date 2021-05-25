Separate lightning strikes killed four persons, including three children, here this afternoon.The deceased were identified as Rabiul Islam, 26, son of Enamul Hoque of Namoharma village under Debinagar union of sadar upazila, Al Amin, 12, son of Shariful Islam of Sabania village under Sundarpur union of the same upazila, Lily Khatun Khushi, 10, daughter of Biplob Ali of Hujrapur village under Rohonpur municipality of Gomostapur upazila and Shahida Khatun, 11, daughter of Nazmul Hasan of Nasimodinagar village under the same upazila.Locals said Rabiul Islam was hit by a thunderbolt when he went to bring back cattle home and Al Amin was hit while plucking mangoes at around 3:30 pm, leaving both of them dead on the spot.Besides, Khushi and Shahida were hit while picking up mangoes at an orchard. They died on the spot.