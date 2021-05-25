© Artur Widak/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock



Michael O'Leary made comments as EU, US and UK consider action against act of 'air piracy'.Ryanair's chief executive has said he believes that agents of the Belarusian KGB were travelling on the plane that was diverted to Minsk on Sunday, as EU leaders prepared to meet to discuss what action to take against Belarus.Belarus's ambassador to the EU, Aleksandr Mikhnevich, was summoned on Monday for a dressing down by senior officials in Brussels over "another blatant attempt to silence the opposition".They were flying from Athens to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, when the plane was diverted to Minsk. Protasevich, a former editor of the influential Telegram channels Nexta and Nexta Live, was detained by police in MinskPassengers onboard said Protasevich began handing his phone and other personal items to Sapega when he learned that the flight would be making an emergency landing.Neither Minsk nor Moscow have publicly confirmed Sapega's arrest and it is not clear if she has been charged with a crime. EHU has demanded the release of Sapega, saying that she was detained by the Minsk Investigative Committee on "groundless and made-up conditions". She was preparing to defend her master's thesis in Vilnius, the university said.European leaders will meet on Monday evening to discuss what action could be taken against Belarus.In a statement on Monday morning on behalf of the EU, Josep Borrell, the bloc's high representative for foreign affairs, called for an international investigation into the incident and warned that those involved faced sanctions. "The EU will consider the consequences of this action, including taking measures against those responsible," he said.Further measures that will be assessed by leaders include banning Belavia, the Belarusian national airline, from landing in EU airports, suspending flights of EU airlines going through Belarusian airspace and suspending all Belarusian flights over EU territory.A spokeswoman for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said that two flights - to Ukraine and Georgia - had already been re-routed to avoid Belarusian airspace.She added that the Cologne-based agency was "monitoring the situation from a safety perspective" and had contacted the national aviation authorities of the EU member states on Sunday "to raise awareness of the situation".Dominic Raab, the UK foreign secretary, said: "We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications."On Sunday evening, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said the US was demanding Protasevich's immediate release."This shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including US citizens," a statement said. "Initial reports suggesting the involvement of the Belarusian security services and the use of Belarusian military aircraft to escort the plane are deeply concerning and require full investigation."Simon Coveney, the foreign minister of Ireland, where Ryanair is based, welcomed Von der Leyen's comments, adding: "EU inaction or indecision will be taken as weakness by Belarus."Nato's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the incident was "serious and dangerous" and required an international investigation.Data from the flightradar24.com website showed the plane was diverted just two minutes before it was due to cross into Lithuanian airspace. After seven hours on the ground, the plane took off and finally landed in Vilnius where the Lithuanian prime minister, Ingrida Šimonytė, was waiting to meet the passengers. "This is a completely unprecedented situation you have had to face," she told the passengers.The EU has already imposed sanctions on nearly 60 Belarusian officials, including Lukashenko and his son Victor, over accusations of elections fraud and then a heavy-handed crackdown on protesters that included widespread reports of brutal torture in Belarusian jails. Minsk has increasingly turned to Moscow for support, isolating it from the west but also limiting the effect of possible sanctions from Brussels or Washington.