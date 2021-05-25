© AFP 2021 / CARL COURT

The journalist was reportedly hired by the BBC almost three years after she posted her anti-Semitic comments.A BBC journalist is in hot water after her anti-Semitic tweets have been unearthed by a pro-Israel Twitter user.A Twitter user with the nickname GnasherJew, self-described as "investigating & exposing antisemites from the left/right & religious extremes", uncovered BBC News correspondent Tala Halawa's tweets from seven years ago that contained anti-Semitic content.A BBC spokesperson told The Spectator that "These tweets predate the individual's employment with the BBC but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating."