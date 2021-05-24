© Raül Soteras, AgriChange Project



Fields of opium poppies once bloomed where the Zurich Opera House underground garage now stands. Through a new analysis of archaeological seeds, researchers at the University of Basel have been able to bolster the hypothesis that prehistoric farmers throughout the Alps participated in domesticating the opium poppy. Although known today primarily as the source of opium and opiates, the poppy is also a valuable food and medicinal plant. Its seeds can be used to make porridge and cooking oil.Using a new method of analysis, researchers from the universities of Basel and Montpellier have now been able to strengthen the hypothesis that prehistoric farmers. By doing so, they contributed to its domestication, as the team reports in the journal Scientific Reports."When and where the opium poppy was domesticated has been impossible to determine exactly until now," says the study's leader, Dr. Ferran Antolín of the University of Basel and the German Archaeological Institute in Berlin. "There were no methods of identifying archaeological findings of poppy seeds either as domesticated or as a wild subspecies."This has now been achieved thanks to a method developed by archaeologist Ana Jesus as part of her doctoral work.The researchers tested their method using 270 seeds from a total of nine poppy species (30 seeds per species) taken from the seed collections of the University of Basel and the National Museum of Natural History (MNHN) in Paris. These tests showed that classification of the seeds as the wild or domestic variant of the opium poppyFinally, the team applied the method to archaeological findings of seeds discovered. "There are two possible explanations for this," says Jesus. "Farmers could have mixed these two variants, or the pressure of selection due to cultivation led to the opium poppy gradually becoming the variant we now know as the domesticated opium poppy."The latter explanation would mean that the opium poppy still had wild-type seeds when it came to central Europe, and that the farmers - knowingly or unknowingly - contributed to the changes in seed size and shape, i.e. to the domestication process.The researchers now want to apply the method to other archaeological finds of sufficiently well-preserved poppy seeds. The international team's goal is to reconstruct the full domestication process of the opium poppy. This may make it possible to draw general conclusions about plant domestication and to identify the role played by cultivation in climate regions other than the plant's native area.