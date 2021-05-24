Heavy snowfall in the scenic Kaghan valley on Sunday turned the weather extremely cold. It started snowing at noon and continued intermittently throughout the day."While people in rest of the country are suffering the scorching heat but here we are having severe cold in this heavenly valley," Mohammad Sami, a tourist from Islamabad, told reporters in Naran.Mr Sami said as the tourism activities were set to resume from Monday (today) the nature lovers from rest of the country would rush here to enjoy the cold weather.He, however, asked the visitors to follow the Covid-19-induced standard operating procedures so the government was not forced to impose restrictions on their movement.