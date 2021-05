© Joe Burbank/TNS/ABACA via Reuters Connect

Joel Greenberg, an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), pled guilty to six federal crimes on Monday, including sex trafficking of a minor, and has entered into a plea deal with prosecutors to cooperate in the Justice Department's investigation into Gaetz.Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Fla., tax collector, is at the center of the legal investigation looking into Gaetz and allegations against him involving sex crimes.The plea deal says that Greenberg met the underage woman on a website online, where she was posing as an adult. The first meeting between the two occurred on Greenberg's boat. The woman was paid $400, but no sex acts occurred.Greenberg subsequently invited the girl to a hotel in Florida, where they engaged in sex acts. Greenberg again paid her $400.The pair later met at hotels, often with others, where they engaged in sex acts at least seven times.According to the plea agreement, Greenberg engaged in a smear campaign against his political opponent, Brian Beute, who was vying for his seat as Seminole County tax collector.Greenberg admitted to penning a letter to the prep school where Beute worked as a teacher, in which he posed as a "very concerned student" while falsely claiming to have had sex with Beute.He also confessed to creating a fake Twitter account under Beute's name, which he used to create the appearance that Beute was running on a racist, segregationist platform.In a statement to The Hill, a Gaetz spokesperson said, "Joel Greenberg has now confessed to falsely accusing an innocent man of having sex with a minor."Monday marked the first time Greenberg had been seen in court since the Gaetz investigation was elevated to the public spotlight in March, The AP noted.Reports in April revealed that Greenberg was cooperating with federal authorities , and had told investigators that he and Gaetz had given multiple women money and gifts in exchange for sex.Additionally, according to The AP, investigators are probing whether Gaetz and his associates tried to obtain government jobs for some of the women.They are also looking into the congressman's connections to the medical marijuana sector, and if his associates tried to sway legislation Gaetz sponsored.-Harper Neidig contributed to this story, which was updated at 5:55 p.m.