Conservative activist Candace Owens: 'Voter ID racist, but vaccine ID not a problem?'
Sun, 16 May 2021 18:56 UTC
"Remember guys: mandating voter ID is unattainable and racist but mandating vaccine ID cards? Not a problem," tweeted conservative author and commentator Candace Owens on Saturday - echoing the concerns of many others.
Actually, the debate is a sensitive one not only for the US. Across the ocean, in the UK - where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also planning to introduce a voter ID system - conservatives made similar arguments, questioning why those in support of vaccine identification were opposed to voter ID laws.
Replying to Owen's tweet, some liberals argued that the comparison was a form of "gaslighting" and "false equivalency."
"One is to suppress the vote. The other is to protect people. Pretty simple," argued one person, while others turned the argument around, asking why conservatives don't want vaccine passports but are happy with voter ID.
Though there has been a substantial push by billionaires, the media, politicians, and activists alike for a vaccine passport system in the US, the UK, and elsewhere, there has also been huge opposition.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has opposed mandatory vaccine passports for both travel and domestic use and several US governors - including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - have banned them in their states.
The concept of a voter ID system has also been controversial in both the US and UK, with proponents arguing that the lack of an ID requirement leads to voter fraud, and critics arguing such a requirement would suppress voting.
One is to suppress the vote. The other is to protect people.Actually, voter ID confers the right to participate in decisions affecting a community, and helps to protect the community from fraud.
Your vote is not 'suppressed' by the requirement for a voter ID any more than your existence is 'suppressed' by the requirement to produce a birth certificate, or your movement is 'suppressed' by the need to qualify for a driver's license.
Vaccine IDs, on the other hand, potentially make private medical information available to people who don't have a legitimate need to know. Also, individuals who do not have the knowledge or skill necessary to determine your current health status will be able to obviate your HIPAA medical privacy protections.
